Warner Bros. long ago gave up the pretence that Superman would be doing anything other than coming back to life in next year's Justice League, so it's no surprise we've learnt a little of what to expect from his return.

Though it had previously been assumed Batman would be taking sole charge of the League, considering the trailer sets him clearly up as the man who establishes the team, it looks as if there might be a little bit of a power struggle on the horizon.

Not content simply to thank his lucky stars that he's made a miraculous return from the grave, it looks as if Superman will also be gunning for leadership of the League, leading to an epic clash with Batman which (this time) presumably can't be resolved through the mutual naming of their mothers.

"There’s pretty much an argument between him and Batman as to who is the leader," Superman actor Henry Cavill let slip in the latest issue of Total Film magazine.

Director Zack Snyder also re-iterated the idea Justice League will lighten up the grim tone seen in past DC installments; "I think it's in all the characters inherently, this larger than life, big, fun stuff, especially when you're dealing with the Justice League."

The film's big-bad has already been revealed in the form of Ciaran Hinds' Steppenwolf; the character already hinted at in a deleted scene from this year's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Zack Snyder posts behind the scenes video of filming justice league in UK

Here's the full synopsis:

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selflessact, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of meta-humans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League hits UK cinemas on 17 November 2017.