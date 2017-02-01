Who should play Donald Trump in the inevitable biopic is a tricky one (we chewed over some ideas here), but casting his advisor Kellyanne Conway in it would be very straightforward, if a good likeness is what you’re going for - she’s just Denis Leary.
The comparison between The Amazing Spider-Man actor and the Counselor to the President was made on Twitter this week, attracting a ton of retweets.
Leary himself ended up jumping in, writing: “And I better win a fucking Oscar for this role”.
There’s actually quite a few lookalikes when it comes to Trump’s narrative over the past year, with Paul Ryan bearing a resemblance to Glee’s Matthew Morrison and Ted Cruz being the spitting image of Kevin from The Office US.
