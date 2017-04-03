Guy Ritchie's take on the Arthurian legend is shaping up to be exactly what you'd expect.

Our final look at King Arthur: Legend of the Sword offers greater evidence of the Sherlock Holmes director in his usual form; a bonkers take on a classic with the help of giant elephants, lots of bare-knuckle boxing, and Jude Law in superior evil mode.

Here, Arthur is a right scamp who spends his time causing a ruckus in the alleys of Londonium with the lads, completely unaware that he's actually the lost son of the murdered king and rightful heir to the kingdom.

When he comes across Excalibur, Arthur must face his destiny, uniting the people to defeat the tyrant Vortigern - who murdered his parents and stole the crown - and finally take the throne. The film stars Charlie Hunnam as King Arthur, Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey as Guinevere, Jude Law as Vortigern, Djimon Hounsou as Bedivere, and Eric Bana as Uther Pendragon. David Beckham will also cameo in the film.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword hits cinemas 19 May.