Kristen Stewart has spoken about her experience of being viewed as a "poster girl for the LGBT community" in Hollywood.

Speaking to the Guardian, the Personal Shopper actress discussed how "the whole issue of sexuality is so grey".

"I'm just trying to acknowledge that fluidity, that greyness, which has always existed," she said. "But maybe only now are we starting to talk about it."

She added: "People still have some horrendous f***ing experiences. But it's cool that you don't have to nail everything down any more. That whole certainty about whether you're straight or gay or whatever.

"You're not confused if you're bisexual. It's not confusing at all. For me, it's quite the opposite."

Stewart recently addressed US President Donald Trump's "obsession" with her in an acclaimed hosting stint on SNL.

In 2012 Trump sent a string of tweets over a period of about a month in which he urged Robert Pattinson to end his relationship with Stewart, including one where he said she had cheated on him "like a dog".

Kristen Stewart analyzes Donald Trump tweets about her on SNL

"I'm a little nervous to be hosting since the President's probably watching, and I don't think he likes me that much," Stewart began in her opening monologue.

"We [her and Robert Pattinson] broke up and then we got back together again and, for some reason, it made Donald Trump go insane," she explained, before going onto read some of his tweets on the subject.

"Donald, if you didn't like me then, you're really probably not going ot like me now - because I'm hosting SNL and I'm, like, so gay dude," she added.

The moment appeared to be the first time Stewart had directly addressed her sexuality - she later said that while she had been talking about it "for a really long time... in that moment, to make it normal and cool and completely unashamed? It felt really cool".