The chances are if you haven't yet seen La La Land, then you've heard of it - it's the film currently on everybody's lips.

Having been released in the US last year, it was finally unveiled in the UK last week - and the critical acclaim, awards buzz and word of mouth have all worked: La La Land has danced its way to the top of the box office with an unprecedented haul of £6million.

It was announced last week that Damien Chazelle's Whiplash follow-up was to open in 606 sites across the country and consequently scored a bigger opening for Lionsgate UK than The Hunger Games managed in 2010 (£4.9 million).

Earlier this month, La La Land won a record-breaking seven Golden Globes securing its position as a favourite to scoop this year's Best Picture Oscar - even before nominations have been announced.

Should it go on to earn that fate, it looks likely that the Emma Stone-Ryan Gosling film will be the highest-grossing Best Picture winner since The King's Speech in 2010 (£414.2 million) despite trouncing the Colin Firth film's UK opening (£3.52 million).

While 2013 winner 12 Years a Slave's worldwide tally sits at £187.7 million, it's UK box office opening weekend haul was £2.51 million.

La La Land 's global takings currently sit at £132.1 million.

Oscar nominations are announced Tuesday 24 January; films expected to be mentioned include Arrival, Manchester by the Sea, Nocturnal Animals and Moonlight.

Read our interview with the film's director Chazelle here.