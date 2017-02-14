Last week, Lars von Trier released the first haunting promotional image for upcoming serial-killer thriller The House That Jack Built, featuring himself holding a giant scythe.

According to recently revealed details, the film follows a highly intelligent series killer named Jack - played by Matt Damon - over the course of 12 years, starting in the 70s.

Speaking about the upcoming project - which will shoot in Trollhättan, Sweden, and Copenhagen this March - the Melancholia director revealed how Donald Trump has partially inspired him.

“The House That Jack Built celebrates the idea that life is evil and soulless,” he told The Guardian. “Which is sadly proven by the recent rise of the Homo trumpus – the rat king.”

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







10 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued

















1/10 Trump and abortion Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March Getty

2/10 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

3/10 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

4/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

5/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

6/10 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

7/10 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

8/10 Trump and the media White House spokesman Sean Spicer arrives to speak at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC Getty Images

9/10 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

10/10 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

The film - which was originally planned as a TV series - stars Oscar-nominee Bruno Ganz as the character Verge, who The Hollywood Reporter describe as ‘a mysterious man who engages Jack in a recurring conversation about his actions and thoughts’.

American Honey’s Riley Keough and The Killing’s Sofie Gråbøl will star alongside Damon, both playing women who come into contact with the titular character as he ‘attempts to create the ultimate artwork’.

Von Trier’s last film, Nymphomaniac, was a controversial two-part pornographic drama that starred the likes of Shia LaBoef, Uma Thurman and Willem Dafoe.