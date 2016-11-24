The EGOT is an accolade for the frankly too talented.

Only 12 individuals have ever achieved the feat (including Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks and Whoopi Goldberg), which requires them to have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony.

Requiring excellence in music, film and theatre it’s pretty difficult to achieve, but Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has a very good shot.

He already has an Emmy, two Grammys and three Tonys, and, in writing songs for Disney’s new film Moana, he could land a Best Original Song Oscar in 2017.

Deadline asked him this week how he feels about potentially landing an EGOT and becoming the youngest ever to do so (he's 36).

“I’ve already heard about it in several interviews. And of course, that’s lovely and that’s fun to add in,” he said, before cautioning: “and then I remind myself Vincent van Gogh died without having sold a single painting.

“Like, art is not measured by the trappings that people attached to it. It’s the thing itself, and so, as you know, it’s been a dream of mine to write songs for Disney, and so, it’s really exciting to finally hear. It’s two and a half years.”

Disney has been pushing three songs from the soundtrack in particular with its 'For Your Consideration' ads, ‘How Far I’ll Go,’ ‘We Know The Way’ and ‘You’re Welcome’.

Moana is out in the UK on 2 December, 2016.