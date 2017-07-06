Lindsay Lohan has broken Hollywood ranks and emerged as a defender and champion of Donald Trump.

The 31-year-old actor might have appeared to endorse Hillary Clinton last year, saying she was a "fan" of his Democrat presidential rival, but she seems to have now had a change of heart.

Lohan has made an impassioned plea for people to stop bullying President Trump and start trusting him.

The former child star responded to a tweet from a Trump supporter praising Mr Trump for offering to help terminally ill baby Charlie Gard – the 11-month-old boy in Great Ormond Street Hospital whose parents lost a legal battle for him to be allowed to undergo a therapy trial in America.

"For all you cry babies at CNN whining about Trump beating up your logo take a look at what a real Potus and man does," the President’s supporter said, referring to the controversial tweet Mr Trump shared attacking the US network.

“THIS is our president,” Lohan tweeted in response. “Stop bullying him and start trusting him. Thank you personally for supporting the USA.”

The actor, who rose to prominence for her roles in The Parent Trap and Mean Girls, then sought to defend the President, First Lady Melania Trump and some of the President Trump's children, praising them as “kind people”.

This is by no means the first time Lohan has voiced her support for the US President.

In February, she argued the nation should now get behind the President, despite his sexist comments about her in 2004 when she was a teenager.

“Look, I think always in the public eye you’re going to be scrutinised, and he is the President, so you have to – you have to join him. If you can’t beat him, join him," she said at the beginning of the year.

In November of 2016, Lohan’s spokesperson said she was calling on Mr Trump to join her at refugee camps in Syria and Istanbul because she had an “eye opening experience” in Turkey.

At the time, a spokesman for Lohan told The Independent: “She just had an eye opening experience while she was there visiting and wants to show the whole world what is really happening over there.”

Last year, a 2004 recording of the billionaire businessman making lewd and derogatory comments about Lohan, including speculating about what sex with her would be like, resurfaced.

Mr Trump and infamous radio shock jock discussed the then 18-year-old actor.

“She’s probably deeply troubled and therefore great in bed,” Mr Trump said at the time.