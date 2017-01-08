Paris' iconic Louvre museum saw about a 2 million drop in visitor numbers in 2016, resulting in a near €10m (£8.6m) loss.

The fall in visitors has been blamed on a combination of fears of terrorism and closures caused by the risk of flooding; in what Jean-Luc Martinez, head of the Louvre, has called a "difficult year" for the museum and for many tourist sites in the French capital.

Last year saw 15% fewer visitors to the museum than in 2015, working out to about a 2 million drop in people to 7.3 million in total; though the numbers of French visitors has remained stable, the loss is attributed to international tourists avoiding the capital over fears stemming from the series of terrorist attacks which have taken place in France since January 2015.

Americans continue to visit the museum in stable numbers; but last year saw 61% fewer Japanese visitors, 53% fewer Russians, 47% fewer Brazilians, and 31% fewer Chinese. School visits also dropped due to the heightened security following the November 2015 attacks across the city.

However, other forces contributed to the drop in visitors: from the now-completed renovation work on the museum's famous glass pyramid, to the period of forced closure faced due to threats of flooding from the Seine in June.

The Louvre had been hoping to beat its all-time high record of 9.7 million visitors in 2012, when it became the most visited museum in the world. However, other attractions across Paris were similarly affected, as the Musée d’Orsay also saw its visitors drop by 13%, with a 6% drop in total for the city, according to Paris' Tourism Observation Office.

Martinez, however, is hopeful that ticket sales will improve in the coming year. "We finished with a loss of €9.7m, without counting the lower takings at the bookshops and restaurants," Martinez told Le Figaro (via The Guardian). "Everything is being done to deal with this. The situation is worrying, but I am calm about it."

"We already had a similar drop in 2001 after the September 11 attacks when the number of visitors dropped by 36%. After that, it took three years for us to recover our previous number of visitors."