Love Actually script editor Emma Freud has been faithfully dishing out behind-the-scenes photos on Twitter since the 10-minute mini-sequel went into production a few weeks back, and today brings a sizeable spoiler.

She posted a photo of Chiwetel Ejiofor (Peter) and Kiera Knightley (Juliet) on set talking to director Richard Curtis, sat on the sofa of what looks like their characters’ home.

“Marital bliss,” Freud wrote, which, unless sarcastic, would indicate that the events of Love Actually were indeed “enough now” for Andrew Lincoln’s Mark and he didn’t wreck their marriage in spite of that street kiss.

Last night, our last night on #rednosedayactually. Marital bliss, the best pyjama bottoms I've ever seen, and major #jerseyenvy #shallow pic.twitter.com/Zk8bDkCrYn — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 8, 2017

I guess we can’t rule out him arriving to make a mess in the sequel though, and previous photos have shown his infamous cards back in play (also for some reason: Kate Moss).

Love Actually 2 has been powering through its tight filming schedule, with Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson and Rowan Atkinson having also filmed scenes.

In light of on-screen husband Alan Rickman’s death, Emma Thompson will not be returning however.

"Richard wrote to me and said, 'Darling, we can't write anything for you because of Alan', and I said, 'no of course, it would be sad, too sad’” Thompson told PA.

"It's too soon. It's absolutely right because it's supposed to be for Comic Relief – but there isn't much comic relief in the loss of our dear friend really, only just over a year ago.

"We thought and thought but it just seemed wrong... to revisit the wonderful fun characters of Bill Nighy and Hugh Grant and Liam [Neeson] and all of that, that's fantastic – but obviously what would he [Richard Curtis] have done?"

"It was absolutely the right decision."

