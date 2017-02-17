With Red Nose Day (24 March) looming, the mini-Love Actually sequel has been rushed into production, with filming getting underway in London this week.

Script editor Emma Freud shared photos of Liam Neeson (Daniel) and Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Sam) back in their roles (and turtlenecks), and if that Southbank location looks familiar, it’s because it is where Sam first told his dad about his love for Joanna in the original.

Speaking of which, Joanna actress Olivia Olson was also on set, posing for a photo with writer-director Richard Curtis.

A host of original cast members have already been confirmed to return: Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Colin Firth, Lucia Moniz, Liam Neeson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson, Bill Nighy, Marcus Brigstocke, and Rowan Atkinson.

Oh hello #rednosedayactually cast member looking slightly older than she did in the original film.... pic.twitter.com/6OY7SHP9dc — emma freud (@emmafreud) February 16, 2017

❤ Love Actually 2!

Emma Freud and Richard Curtis give us a little taste of what's to come in the star-studded sequel for comic relief pic.twitter.com/yr6KYWVt8w — Victoria Derbyshire (@VictoriaLIVE) February 16, 2017

Emma Thompson is a notable absence on that list, perhaps due to her on-screen husband not being able to feature as he was played by the late Alan Rickman, but Curtis is still considering bringing her back.

"Oddly, we're not quite sure [if she'll be in it]," Comic-Relief co-founder Richard told the BBC when asked about her. "It's all been done in a great rush and I think not… but I'm now thinking again."

He previously explained: "Amazingly, nobody said no. Liam [Neeson] flew over yesterday from America and is going back to America tomorrow. There is a lot of affection for the film."

The 10-minute sequel will air during Red Nose Day 2017 on BBC One on 24 March.