Red Nose Day Actually, the 10-minute sequel short to Love Actually, has started its second day of filming.

While the first took place on a Southbank bench familiar to those well-versed in the original, the second shoot heads to a new location: a branch of Sainsbury’s.

Emma Freud (director Richard Curtis’ partner and script editor) posted behind-the-scenes photos from filming, seeing extras queuing at a checkout and Curtis reviewing takes on a monitor (sadly obscuring the view of it).

So... finally... this is where we are filming today. #rednosedayactually shoot day 2. pic.twitter.com/kiGDCyzZRC — emma freud (@emmafreud) February 23, 2017

It's getting quite exciting in here. #rednosedayactually shoot day 2. pic.twitter.com/GCB38bG9gK — emma freud (@emmafreud) February 23, 2017

“The extras. #rednosedayactually shoot. Can't quite see the star yet….” Freud wrote (we’ll update this article if she posts about which star characters are involved in the Sainsbury’s scene).

Update: Looks like it's Rowan Atkinson up today, has his character gone from department store to supermarket?

Day one saw Liam Neeson (Daniel) and Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Sam) film scenes, with Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Colin Firth, Lucia Moniz, Bill Nighy, Marcus Brigstocke and Rowan Atkinson all still to shoot their contributions to the mini-sequel.

Earlier in the week, Curtis explained why there won’t be an Alan Rickman tribute in it.

Red Nose Day actually will air during Red Nose Day 2017 programming on BBC One on 24 March.