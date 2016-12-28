The settling dust of holiday cheer brings another season on the horizon: awards season.

And, though La La Land and Moonlight may be battling for the top prize, there's one name which has been dominating the talk for the Best Actor prize: Casey Affleck, for his role in Kenneth Lonergan's Manchester by the Sea.

Even from this small clip - featuring a brief cameo from Lonergan himself - it's easy to see why, as Affleck manages to perfectly capture the brewing internal anguish of unprocessed grief; which, like lava from a volcano, can often spew out in the most furious of bursts.

Manchester by the Sea sees him play Lee Chandler; a quiet, morose Boston handyman who's suddenly called back to his hometown upon hearing of the death of his brother, with the will naming Lee as the guardian to his 16-year-old nephew (Lucas Hedges).

Lee is a man who has already suffered untold grief, but this burden only crushes his spirit further. Lonergan's film is a truthful, yet devastating portrait of the destruction which comes to play in a culture which forbids men from openly processing their emotions.

Manchester By The Sea - Trailer

Both penned and directed by Lonergan, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Kyle Chandler, and Gretchen Mol.



Manchester by the Sea hits UK cinemas on 13 January 2017.