Margot Robbie's reign over Hollywood is set to continue, as she's eyeing up the chance to play an actual queen.

Variety reports she's currently in negotiations to play Queen Elizabeth I, opposite Saoirse Ronan's Mary Queen of Scots in a biopic of the latter's turbulent and dramatic life.

House of Cards creator Beau Willimon is writing the script, adapting John Guy's book The True Life of Mary Stuart, so expect plenty of deceit and intrigue in store.

Though the film's yet to be greenlit, securing Robbie's involvement would likely push the project not only into production, but straight towards awards season hype.

It'll be another prestige role, at least, to sit alongside her current projects Goodbye Christopher Robin, in which she plays A.A. Milne's wife, and I, Tonya, seeing her play one of the most controversial athletes in US sporting history.

If all goes well, Mary Queen of Scots should start production later this year.