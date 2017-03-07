Hollywood studios are jumping on almost any opportunity to create cinematic franchises, no matter how peculiar or whether other studios are already working on similar projects.

Case in point: Sony has bought the rights to Marian, a story concerning Maid Marian of Robin Hood folklore that has been described as ‘Braveheart meets Game of Thrones’.

According to Deadline, Margot Robbie will play the titular character. Notably, the film is not related to the upcoming Taron Egerton-led Robin Hood that Lionsgate is releasing next year and will star Eve Hewson as Marian.

The synopses for Marian reads: “After a conspiracy to conquer England in which the love of her life Robin Hood dies before her eyes, Marian picks up the cause to lead her people into a pivotal war. She comes to power, charging into a battle that will not only decide the fate of the kingdom but will see her don the mantle of the man she loved. In the process, she rises as a legend herself.”

1/9 Margot Fact 1: She fought off Kristen Stewart and Jessica Biel to score the role in Scorsese's Oscar-nominated The Wolf of Wall Street.

2/9 Margot Fact 2: She admitted to indulging in a spot of Dutch courage before shooting sex scenes with Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street: "I did three shots of tequila at like nine in the morning, right before doing it," she said.

3/9 Margot Fact 3: Her nickname is 'Maggot'. "It started when I was five, Grade One and I detested it," she said. "By the time I was eight I realised it wasn't going anywhere so I embraced it but when I moved to Melbourne people started calling me it and I hadn't even told them it was my nickname."

4/9 Margot Fact 4: She's already been the subject of an affair scandal. "There's absolutely no truth to the ridiculous rumor. It's disappointing that goofing around on set could be taken so out of context," she said of reports she'd hooked up with Focus co-star Will Smith

5/9 Margot Fact 5: She's a fast food junky. Sickeningly. "I don't have a very good diet," she admitted recently. "I love beer, fries, burgers, but if I have to get in a bikini then I eat carrot sticks for three days. I'm one extreme or the other."

6/9 Margot Fact 6: She scored her big break in Aussie soap Neighbours playing Donna Freeman... Until her character was written out in 2011.

7/9 Margot Fact 8: Margot was once a "sandwich artist" at a local Subway. Apparently.

8/9 Margot Fact 9: She wanted to be a Charlie's Angel in the modern adaptations, but was rejected during the audition phase.

9/9 Margot Fact 10: And the greatest fact of all. She has memorised whole scenes from 1993 slap-stick laugh-a-thon Robin Hood: Men in Tights.

Robbie is currently working on I, Tonya, a biopic about ice skater Tonya Harding, the first images from which appeared online last month.

The Australian actor has a busy slate ahead of her, including Gotham City Sirens, the David Ayer-directed Suicide Squad spin-off which will feature Robbie as the lead, and a live-action/CGI hybrid of Peter Rabbit.