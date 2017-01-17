Actors often go through huge transformations to get into character, one recent example being Matthew McConaughey, who put on weight and went bald for Gold.

Now, Margot Robbie, who looked batsh*t crazy in Suicide Squad, has completely transformed once more for her latest role as infamous ice skater Tonya Harding for the biopic I, Tonya.

The first pictures of Robbie show the actor wearing blue jeans, blue jumper, and frizzy wig, along with donning facial prosthetics and what looks like a fat suit.

[NEW] Margot Robbie on set of her upcoming film "I, Tonya" today! She looks unrecognizable pic.twitter.com/Mh7cANzauI — best of margot (@bestofmargot) 16 January 2017

And here's the real Tonya Harding (left) for comparison.





Robbie will also act as producer on I, Tonya, which tells the true tale of Harding’s rise through competitive skating and the eventual attack on rival Nancy Kerrigan, orchestrated by herself and husband Jeff Gillooly, who will be played by Captain America’s Sebastian Stan.

Late last year, the name and director of Robbie’s Harley Quinn spin-off was revealed: David Ayer will be helming the upcoming film Gotham City Sirens.

1/9 Margot Fact 1: She fought off Kristen Stewart and Jessica Biel to score the role in Scorsese's Oscar-nominated The Wolf of Wall Street.

2/9 Margot Fact 2: She admitted to indulging in a spot of Dutch courage before shooting sex scenes with Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street: "I did three shots of tequila at like nine in the morning, right before doing it," she said.

3/9 Margot Fact 3: Her nickname is 'Maggot'. "It started when I was five, Grade One and I detested it," she said. "By the time I was eight I realised it wasn't going anywhere so I embraced it but when I moved to Melbourne people started calling me it and I hadn't even told them it was my nickname."

4/9 Margot Fact 4: She's already been the subject of an affair scandal. "There's absolutely no truth to the ridiculous rumor. It's disappointing that goofing around on set could be taken so out of context," she said of reports she'd hooked up with Focus co-star Will Smith

5/9 Margot Fact 5: She's a fast food junky. Sickeningly. "I don't have a very good diet," she admitted recently. "I love beer, fries, burgers, but if I have to get in a bikini then I eat carrot sticks for three days. I'm one extreme or the other."

6/9 Margot Fact 6: She scored her big break in Aussie soap Neighbours playing Donna Freeman... Until her character was written out in 2011.

7/9 Margot Fact 8: Margot was once a "sandwich artist" at a local Subway. Apparently.

8/9 Margot Fact 9: She wanted to be a Charlie's Angel in the modern adaptations, but was rejected during the audition phase.

9/9 Margot Fact 10: And the greatest fact of all. She has memorised whole scenes from 1993 slap-stick laugh-a-thon Robin Hood: Men in Tights.

I, Tonya is expected to reach cinemas in 2018, with filming having only started earlier this month.