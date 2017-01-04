Frances far-right movement has been angered once more, this time because a film depicting rising nationalism in Europe features a character similar to Marine Le Pen.

Titled Chez Nous (translation: Our Home), the film follows a nurse from Northern France who is asked to lead a far-right party, named the "Patriotic Bloc" party.

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), having a blond female lead the nationalist party has left few Le Penne advocates in any doubt the character is modelled on the National Front leader.

Vice-president of the party, Florian Philippot, toldFrench media that the film was "scandalous" and "clearly anti-National Front”. With Chez Nous’ release in February coming two months ahead of France’s elections, it has hit a particular nerve.

"Having seen the trailer... it looks like a real turkey,” Philippot continued. Gilles Pennelle, a far-right leader based in Western Brittany, also hit out at the film, saying it is a "disrespect for the French people and its freedom of expression”.

Director Lucas Belvaux was reportedly surprised by the reaction, saying outrage from the trailer causes ‘cheap controversy’ that avoids debating the film’s actual message.

"It's not so much an anti-FN film as a film about the populist message and how people relate to politics. It's voters that interest me, not political parties," he told the BFMTV channel.

Recently, Le Pen made headlines after ‘insisting’ Russian annexation of Crimea is totally legitimate.