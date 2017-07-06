Marvel confirms conclusion of '22-movie arc', start of a new one

After 22 goddamn movies, Marvel finally feels like it's reached a conclusion with the narrative arc of its current set of superheroes.

Discussing the lay of the land with the Toronto Sun, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said: "This original 22-movie arc ends with the untitled Avengers in May of 2019 and then two months later it will be Peter and Spider-Man (on July 5, 2019) that usher us into the aftermath and how things proceed from there."

It's not completely clear what Feige means by this, as the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel is unlikely to be a huge departure/shift from the Marvel Cinematic Universe films that came before it and, as Polygon notes, it's probably more about personnel, with Marvel alumni Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) and Chris Hemsworth (Thor)'s contract all set to come to an end.

Many of these actors have put a decade into the MCU and are ready to hang up their capes.

"I just never want to blow it for the last six or seven [MCU movies] I have done by dropping the ball because I decided to do it one more time," Downey Jr. said recently.

"I just want to hang up my jersey before it’s embarrassing."