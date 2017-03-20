Marvel will never have a TV/film crossover, says Anthony Mackie

With Marvel's television universe on a course of major expansion, thanks to Netflix's new Iron Fist TV series and its upcoming Defenders show, fans are naturally starting to wonder whether it'll ever meet the world of film.

There have certainly been plenty of nods to Marvel's cinematic universe hidden within its various shows, from outright talk of The Avengers and their escapades by certain characters, to more subtle hints and references. The vice versa isn't so much the same case, though.

And nothing more should be expected on that front, for now, warns Anthony Mackie, who plays The Falcon on the big screen.

While others have tried to be more conciliatory towards the idea, Mackie's response to the question seems far more like the truth: telling attendees at Wizard World Cleveland (via ScreenGeek), "Different universes, different worlds, different companies, different designs. Kevin Feige is very specific about how he wants the Marvel Universe to be seen in the film world. It wouldn’t work. It wouldn’t work at all."

Certainly, Marvel's current approach wouldn't have any reason to change; it would be presumptuous to assume film audiences would have any substantial knowledge of Netflix's series, while it would seem conversely improbably Netflix could really have the budget to start roping in Marvel's cinematic stars into the mix.

Ah, well - perhaps they're just better enjoyed separate, anyway.