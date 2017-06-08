A sequel to the delightful 1964 classic Mary Poppins is perhaps one of the most surprising offerings on Disney's current slate, but we've at least been offered our first proper look at the project thanks to Entertainment Weekly.

Mary Poppins Returns sees Emily Blunt take over from Julie Andrews as the film's iconic lead, flashing forward to the era of the Great Depression and a now grown-up Jane (Emily Mortimer) and Michael (Ben Wishaw) Banks, alongside Michael's three children.

After a tragedy which leaves their lives completely bereft of joy, the Banks' former nanny makes a return visit, with the help of lamplighter Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda).

The film will also see a return from original cast member Dick van Dyke, though not as Bert; he'll play the son to the original film's villain Mr. Dawes Sr., a role van Dyke had also played. The film will also star Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, and Angela Lansbury.

Directed and produced by Rob Marshall, the film is based on a screenplay by David Magee, with new songs by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman and an original score by Shaiman.

Mary Poppins Returns hits UK cinemas 21 December 2018.