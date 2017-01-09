Meryl Streep has become somewhat of a Golden Globes stalwart: the actress has been nominated for awards 30 times, winning eight of them.
Every ceremony, Streep manages to capture headlines with her various speeches. This year, of course, was no different, the acclaimed actor deciding to criticise future President of the United States, Donald Trump.
Without mentioning Trump by name, the message was hit home, Streep speaking about her heart being broken after watching the Republican mock a disable reporter. Read the entire speech below.
Meryl Streep's Golden Globes acceptance speech in full
Please sit down. Thank you. I love you all. You’ll have to forgive me. I’ve lost my voice in screaming and lamentation this weekend. And I have lost my mind sometime earlier this year, so I have to read.
Thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press. Just to pick up on what Hugh Laurie said: You and all of us in this room really belong to the most vilified segments in American society right now. Think about it: Hollywood, foreigners and the press.
But who are we, and what is Hollywood anyway? It’s just a bunch of people from other places. I was born and raised and educated in the public schools of New Jersey. Viola was born in a sharecropper’s cabin in South Carolina, came up in Central Falls, Rhode Island; Sarah Paulson was born in Florida, raised by a single mum in Brooklyn. Sarah Jessica Parker was one of seven or eight kids in Ohio. Amy Adams was born in Vicenza, Italy. And Natalie Portman was born in Jerusalem. Where are their birth certificates? And the beautiful Ruth Negga was born in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, raised in London — no, in Ireland I do believe, and she’s here nominated for playing a girl in small-town Virginia.
Ryan Gosling, like all of the nicest people, is Canadian, and Dev Patel was born in Kenya, raised in London, and is here playing an Indian raised in Tasmania. So Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners. And if we kick them all out you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts.
They gave me three seconds to say this, so: An actor’s only job is to enter the lives of people who are different from us, and let you feel what that feels like. And there were many, many, many powerful performances this year that did exactly that. Breathtaking, compassionate work.
But there was one performance this year that stunned me. It sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good; there was nothing good about it. But it was effective and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh, and show their teeth. It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter. Someone he outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can’t get it out of my head, because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life. And this instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kinda gives permission for other people to do the same thing. Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence. And when the powerful use their position to bully others we all lose. OK, go on with it.
OK, this brings me to the press. We need the principled press to hold power to account, to call him on the carpet for every outrage. That’s why our founders enshrined the press and its freedoms in the Constitution. So I only ask the famously well-heeled Hollywood Foreign Press and all of us in our community to join me in supporting the Committee to Protect Journalists, because we’re gonna need them going forward, and they’ll need us to safeguard the truth.
One more thing: Once, when I was standing around on the set one day, whining about something — you know we were gonna work through supper or the long hours or whatever, Tommy Lee Jones said to me, “Isn’t it such a privilege, Meryl, just to be an actor?” Yeah, it is, and we have to remind each other of the privilege and the responsibility of the act of empathy. We should all be proud of the work Hollywood honours here tonight.
As my friend, the dear departed Princess Leia, said to me once, take your broken heart, make it into art.
Donald Trump's most controversial quotes
Donald Trump's most controversial quotes
-
1/18 On John McCain
Asked about Senator John McCain – a former POW in Vietnam – at the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa: “He’s not a war hero... He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.” 18 July 2015
-
2/18 On Megyn Kelly
“You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes. Blood coming out of her wherever.” 7 August 2015
-
3/18 On Vladimir Putin
“He’s running his country, and at least he’s a leader, unlike what we have in this country.” 18 December 2015
-
4/18 On his popularity
“I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters.” 23 January 2016
-
5/18 On torture
"I would bring back waterboarding and I'd bring back a hell of a lot worse than waterboarding." 7 February 2016
-
6/18 On his body
“Look at those hands, are they small hands? And, [Republican rival Marco Rubio] referred to my hands: ‘If they’re small, something else must be small.’ I guarantee you there’s no problem. I guarantee.” 3 March 2016
-
7/18 On Hillary Clinton
“Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing.” 27 July 2016
-
8/18 On Captain Khan's parents
In an interview with ABC news after the Democratic National Convention, Trump speculates about the parents of killed Muslim soldier Captain Humayun Khan: "I saw him. He was, you know, very emotional. And probably looked like — a nice guy to me. His wife, if you look at his wife, she was standing there. She had nothing to say. She probably — maybe she wasn't allowed to have anything to say." 30 July
-
9/18 On the Second Amendment
"Hillary wants to abolish — essentially abolish the Second Amendment. By the way, if she gets to pick, if she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do, folks. Although the Second Amendment people, maybe there is, I don't know." 9 August 2016
-
10/18 On President Barack Obama
“He is the founder of Isis.” 10 August
-
11/18 On sexual assault
In a statement regarding the release of a 2005 video in which he can be heard boasting about sexual assault: “This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago. Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course.” 7 October 2016
-
12/18 On Hillary Clinton's emails
“I hate to say it but if I win I'm going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation. There has never been so many lies, so much deception. You ought to be ashamed of yourself.” 9 October 2016
-
13/18 On avoiding income tax
Also during the second debate, he was confronted about evading federal income tax for almost two decades: "I absolutely used it, and so did Warren Buffett, and so did George Soros and so did many people who Hillary is getting money from." 9 October 2016
-
14/18 On his accusers
Referring to one of his accusers at a rally in North Carolina: “Believe me, she would not be my first choice, that I can tell you.” 14 October 2016
-
15/18 On Hillary Clinton
“Such a nasty woman” 19 October
-
16/18 On pro-life policies
At the third debate he was asked about his pro-life policies: “Based on what she's saying ... you can take the baby and rip the baby out of the womb in the ninth month, on the final day, and that's unacceptable." 19 October 2016
-
17/18 On the 'rigged' election system
“I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election — if I win.” 20 October
-
18/18 On suing his accusers
Speaking at the iconic Gettysburg Address in Pennsylvania, he promised to get his revenge against the more than dozen women who have accused him of sexual assault. "Total fabrication. The events never happened. Never. All of these liars will be sued after the election is over.” 22 October
Meanwhile, British actors took the majority of television awards thanks to BBC drama The Night Manager and Netflix's The Crown. The full list of winners is available here.
- More about:
- Meryl Streep
- Golden Globes 2017
- Golden Globes
- Donald Trump