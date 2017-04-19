Miami to rename street after Moonlight

Though its themes of identity are universal, Moonlight is very much a Miami story that involves a set of circumstances all too familiar to many residents.

It might not have the happiest of endings for Chiron, but it does promote the idea of living your life on your terms and resisting a course expected of you.

In recognition of this, Miami-Dade commissioners have decide to immortalise Barry Jenkins' film by naming a street in Liberty City 'Moonlight Way'.

"This movie - at least what I got from it - really depicts the life of how a lot of us were raised and what we had to go through and endure as children in the inner city," said Commissioner Audrey Edmonson, who is sponsoring the name.

"This goes out to children still living here in the inner city that are told they'll never amount to anything. It shows that it doesn't matter how you were raised or where you grew up; you can still turn out to be someone."

She added that as well as bringing national attention to the outskirts, the road name might help bridge the gap between Miami's affluent and poorer residents.

"To everyone, I'd say it's still not too late to watch it. It will bring awareness to those not brought up that way," she added. "It definitely shows what goes on in the city."

Moonlight is a visually delicious film, and Jenkins thinks Miami itself deserves some of the credit.

He previously said: "I was asked once: 'Were you ever afraid you were making a movie that was too beautiful because the subject matter was too heavy?' And I was like, 'Miami is a beautiful place. I remember green grass and bright lights, and to have tried to remove those things in service of a dark story would have been immoral."