Miles Teller is attempting to backpedal on reports that he was arrested and charged with public intoxication at the weekend, despite confirmation from the San Diego Police Department.

A spokesperson for the Department revealed that the 30-year-old Whiplash actor was out with several others when an officer approached them shortly after midnight. Teller is said to have been slurring his speech and had trouble keeping his balance - “signs of being under the influence of alcohol”

According to the spokesperson, it was determined that Teller was “unable to care for his own safety” so was taken into custody and given the opportunity to sober up at a detox centre. It's reported that Teller, who was uncooperative with the centre's staff, was later arrested and transferred to a local jail.

Forbes Top Grossing Actors of 2016







10 show all Forbes Top Grossing Actors of 2016

















1/10 $1.2 billion 1. Scarlett Johansson

2/10 $1.15 billion 2. Chris Evans

3/10 $1.15 billion 3. Robert Downey Jnr Getty Images

4/10 $1.1 billion 4. Margot Robbie Getty

5/10 $1.04 billion 5. Amy Adams

6/10 $1.02 billion 6. Ben Affleck Getty Images

7/10 $870 million 7. Henry Cavill

8/10 $820 million 8. Ryan Reynolds Getty Images

9/10 $805 million 9. Felicity Jones 2014 Getty Images

10/10 $775 million 10. Will Smith Getty

A rep for Teller, who has since been released, is yet to respond to a request for comment but this hasn't stopped the actor himself commenting on the reports denying he was ever arrested.

“I wasn’t arrested I was detained bc there was no evidence to charge me with a crime,“ he wrote on Twitter.

He added: “Don’t believe everything you read, especially from a third party entertainment news source trying to get clicks,“ despite official confirmation from the San Diego Police Department.

Bleed For This - Trailer

Teller's recent screen credits include War Dogs and Bleed for This with his forthcoming roles including Thank You for Your Service and firefighter drama Granite Mountain Hotshots.