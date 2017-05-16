A reporter likely regrets approaching actress Miriam Margolyes for her views on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Appearing on the red carpet for the BAFTAs over the weekend, the actress, who played Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter films, was asked if she had seen the new play.

Margolyes reportedly responded: "Don't be ridiculous. Of course not! I'm not interested in Harry Potter any more. Because it's over for me. What's the matter with you? How old are you? 12 and a half? Do me a favour."

According to NME she added: "I'm glad it's happening and I'm glad it's a success but it's got nothing to do with me. It's not my kind of theatre."

The BBC drama Happy Valley emerged victorious at this year's awards, taking home the prizes for Best Drama and Best Actress.

Despite being snubbed for the main award, The Night Manager managed to scoop the Supporting Actor award for Tom Hollander.

