After playing the young Chiron in the film Moonlight, Alex R Hibbert already has big plans for his acting salary.

The 12-year-old South Florida-native recently told the film blog HeyUGuys.com that he hopes to remain grounded despite the spotlight of his newfound fame. And he’s hoping to use his acting money to improve the lives of others.

“I don’t work for the fame,” he explained. “I just work for my mom. I grind for my mom, everything I do, everything I pursue is for my mom, and I’m doing this for her so she can retire. I don’t really care about the fame that much, I just wanna help my mom, and help other people that need help.”

He continued by admitting that acting is just a stepping stone to help him make the world a better place.

“What I wanted to do was either play football or be a scientist that cures cancer,” he continued. “In middle school I didn’t know what to do with my life. I was a bit of a bad child, I’d always get in trouble because I had a lot of movement. But the drama program settled me down, I can use my movement for good.”

Scenes from the 2017 Golden Globes







22 show all Scenes from the 2017 Golden Globes









































1/22 (L-R) Actors Trevante Rhodes and Naomie Harris, director Barry Jenkins, actors Ashton Sanders, Janelle Monae and Mahershala Ali of 'Moonlight,' winner of Best Motion Picture - Drama, pose in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

2/22 Actresses Priyanka Chopra (L) and Sofia Vergara attend the 18th Annual Post-Golden Globes Party hosted by Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty

3/22 Actress Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

4/22 Actress Janelle Monae (L) and director Barry Jenkins of "Moonlight," winner of Best Motion Picture - Drama, pose in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

5/22 Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

6/22 BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, actor Ashton Sanders, producer Adele Romanski, producer Jeremy Kleiner, director Barry Jenkins, actor Trevante Rhodes, cinematographer James Laxton, actress Naomie Harris and producer Dede Gardner of "Moonlight" accept the award for Best Motion Picture - Drama for "Moonlight" onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Paul Drinkwater/NBC via Getty

7/22 Actress Tracee Ellis Ross, winner of Best Performance in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for 'Black-ish,' poses in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

8/22 BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, (L-R) producer Adele Romanski, director Barry Jenkins, actress Janelle Monae and producer Dede Gardner and the cast and crew of "Moonlight" accept the award for Best Motion Picture - Drama for "Moonlight" onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Paul Drinkwater/NBC via Getty

9/22 Actor Tom Hiddleston, winner of Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film for 'The Night Manager,' poses in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Kevin Winter/Getty

10/22 Sistine Stallone Scarlet Stallone and Sophia Stallone arrive at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. AFP/Getty

11/22 Model Kendall Jenner and television personality Kylie Jenner attend the Universal, NBC, Focus Features, E! Entertainment Golden Globes after party sponsored by Chrysler on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Jesse Grant/Getty

12/22 BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, winner of Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for 'Nocturnal Animals,' poses in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Kevin Winter/Getty

13/22 Actors Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, winners of the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Motion Picture ? Comedy or Musical for 'La La Land', pose in the press room at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017. Rock Beck/AFP/Getty Images

14/22 Director Paul Verhoeven, winner of Best Foreign Language Film for 'Elle,' poses in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Kevin Winter/Getty

15/22 Actor Hugh Laurie, winner of Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film for 'The Night Manager,' poses in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Images) Kevin Winter/Getty

16/22 Actress Isabelle Huppert, winner of Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for 'Elle,' and director Paul Verhoeven, winner of Best Foreign Language Film for 'Elle,' pose in the press room at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. AFP/Getty Images

17/22 Actor Ryan Gosling, actress Emma Stone and filmmaker Damien Chazelle pose in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

18/22 (L-R) Songwriters Benj Pasek, Justin Hurwitz and Justin Paul, winners of Best Original Song for 'City of Stars' from 'La La Land,' pose in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Rock Beck/AFP/Getty Images

19/22 Cast and crew of 'Atlanta,' winners of Best Series - Musical or Comedy, pose in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Kevin Winter/Getty

20/22 In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Meryl Streep accepts Cecil B. DeMille Award during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal/Getty

21/22 Actress Meryl Streep, recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, poses in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Kevin Winter/Getty

22/22 BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Writer Stephen Glover (L) and actor/writer Donald Glover, winners of Best Series - Musical or Comedy for 'Atlanta,' attend the 18th Annual Post-Golden Globes Party hosted by Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“Football is out of the question now, but scientist-wise, I’m going to take most of my money. Wait, some of my money, and build a lab, and I’m going to take the best scientists to work on curing cancer and stuff like that.”

In a recent interview with CBS, his co-star Mahershala Ali called Hibbert the “best scene partner” that he’s ever had. “I say that sincerely. He’s so wise for his age. He was such a professional, but he’s also a kid.”

Read the full interview with Alex R Hibbert at HeyUGuys.com here. And check out The Independent’s own conversation with Hibbert about his relationship with Ali.

Moonlight hits UK theatres 17 February.