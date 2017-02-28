  1. Culture
Moonlight climbs UK box office following Best Picture triumph at the Oscars

The film took home three Academy Awards at last weekend's ceremony

moonlight-alex-hibbert-mahershala-ali.jpg

Moonlight's Best Picture win at this year's Oscars ceremony has seen it charge up the UK box office chart.

The three-time Oscar-winning film, which also received trophies in the Supporting Actor and Adapted Screenplay categories, shot to number four despite playing on half the number of screens as its competitors. 

Following its big win, which came after a blunder which saw La La Land incorrectly named Best Picture, Moonlight received a one-night expansion from 170 screens to 239 - many of which were packed out as film fans flocked to see Barry Jenkins' acclaimed drama.

Oscars 2017: Watch the La La Land-Moonlight Best Picture error in full

Its box office performance looks set to improve even further this Friday (3 March) when it will be played on 280 screens across the UK.

Moonlight is a coming-of-age tale following protagonist Chiron as he comes to terms with his sexuality across three stages of his life.

The film saw Mahershala Ali became the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar at Sunday night's ceremony.

