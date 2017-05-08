It's a wonderful testament to the profound impact Moonlight has made on culture: it can now call itself both an Oscar-winner and an MTV Movie Award winner.

Stars Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome picked up the award for Best Kiss at this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards, giving a stirring acceptance speech dedicated to "the misfits".

The pair were nominated alongside Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling's smooch in La La Land, Emma Watson and Dan Stevens' in Beauty and the Beast, Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard's in Empire, and Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick's in Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates.

"I think it is safe to say that it is OK for us young performers, especially us minority performers, to step out of the box," Jerome stated. "I think it is OK to step out of the box and do whatever it takes to tell the story, and do whatever it takes to make a change."

"This award is bigger than Jharrel and I. This represents more than a kiss, it represents those who feel like the others, the misfits, this represents us," Sanders added.

In further proof that teens have excellent taste, the awards ceremony also saw wins for Get Out stars Lil Rel Howery and Daniel Kaluuya, Ava DuVernay's stunning documentary 13th, Stranger Things, and Hidden Figures.

