Daphne du Maurier's passionate, ethereal, tragedy-laced work has always seemed prime for cinematic adaptation; with the latest being Roger Michell's new take on My Cousin Rachel.

Published in 1951, it's a dark tale of passion: Philip, a young man of wealthy means, slowly finds himself falling in love with his cousin Rachel, while also harbouring suspicions she may be responsible for the death of his godfather, Ambrose.

Sam Claflin here stars as Philip, with Rachel Weisz as the titular cousin; alongside Iain Glen, Holliday Grainger, Andrew Knott, and Poppy Lee Frair.

Director Roger Michell is best known for the classic British romance Notting Hill, alongside the likes of Enduring Love and Le Week-End; though the trailer here does seem to ensure the film will be following closely to the novel's Gothic leanings.

Rachel Weisz is currently starring in a costume drama of a very different nature; playing academic Deborah E. Lipstadt in Denial, a cinematic account of when Lipstadt found herself sued by Holocaust denier David Irving for libel.

My Cousin Rachel is released in UK cinemas on 9 June.