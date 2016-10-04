After a sojourn in big budget action territory with Warcraft, Duncan Jones is returning to his roots with Mute, a sci-fi film that will form a trilogy with his directorial debut Moon and as-yet-untitled third film.

Set in a futuristic Berlin, Mute will take place in the same universe as Moon and star Alexander Skarsgård as a mute bartender trying to track down a missing partner with the help of a surgeon played by Paul Rudd (an odd premise, yes, but an intriguing one).

Skarsgård dropped in to the Empire Podcast this week, and revealed that Netflix will be distributing the movie in a deal similar to that of Beasts of No Nation.

@ColliderNews *cough* love you guys, but Source Code not part of any trilogy! Trilogy is Moon, Mute and a third film after that. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) September 21, 2016

Jones won Baftas and landed several award nominations for the Sam Rockwell-starring Moon. His second film, Source Code, was also well-received, but his third, Warcraft came in for a critical panning, despite being a big box office hit.

One journalist was so unhappy with the video game adaptation that he walked out of an interview with the director.

Mute has yet to be given a release date.