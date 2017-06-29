The list of everything joining UK Netflix in the approaching month of July has been released boasting a selection of films and TV titles you'll be no doubt adding to your respective lists.

While not as strong a month as, say, May which saw new seasons of Bloodline, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, House of Cards and F Is for Family, July sees the arrival of a few originals that may intrigue subscribers: the return of documentary Last Chance U, which focused on former football players in an East Mississippi community college, and the debut of ten-part drama Ozark spearheaded by Jason Bateman.

Elsewhere, new Sherlock episodes are due to be added as well as films including John Hughes classic The Breakfast Club and horror thriller Knock Knock starring Keanu Reeves.

You can see the full list below.

Netflix Originals 2017: All the films and TV shows to look out for







14 show all Netflix Originals 2017: All the films and TV shows to look out for

























1/14 A Series of Unfortunate Events: season 1 Starring: Neil Patrick Harris, Malina Wiessman, Will Arnett, Cobie Smulders, Patrick Warburton Release date: Out now

2/14 Riverdale: season 1 Starring: KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Srpuse, Mädchen Amick Release date: New episodes every Friday

3/14 iBoy Starring: Bill Milner, Maisie Williams, Miranda Richardson Release date: Out now

4/14 Santa Clarita Diet: season 1 Starring: Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Nathan Fillion, Patton Oswalt Release date: 3 February

5/14 Ultimate Beastmaster Hosted by: Terry Crews Release date: 24 February

6/14 Love: season 2 Starring: Gillian Jacobs, Paul Rust, Claudia O'Doherty Release date: 10 March

7/14 Iron Fist: season 1 Starring: Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick, David Wenham, Rosario Dawson Release date: 17 March

8/14 Sense8: season 2 Starring: Toby Onwumere, Doona Bae, Jamie Clayton, Tuppence Middleton Release date: 5 May

9/14 House of Cards: season 5 Starring: Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright, Neve Campbell, Joel Kinnaman Release date: 31 May

10/14 Dear White People: season 1 Starring: Antoinette Robertson, Brandon P Bell, Logan Browning Release date: TBC

11/14 Okja Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Tilda Swinton, Lily Collins, Steven Yeun, Giancarlo Esposito Release date: TBC

12/14 Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later Starring: Elizabeth Banks, Paul Rudd, Janeane Garofalo, Bradley Cooper, Amy Poehler, Alyssa Milano, Jai Courtney Release date: TBC

13/14 Master of None: season 2 Starring: Aziz Ansari Release date: TBC

14/14 Stranger Things: season 2 Starring: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown Release date: TBC

1 July

10 jours en or

Aakhri Adaalat

Against The tides: Season 1

Agent Cody Banks

Aji Bas Shukriya

Albion: The Enchanted Stallion

Alibaba Aur 40 Chor

Amrapali

Arjun

Ashanti

Asian Provocateur: Series 1

Bandie

Bernie

The Big Wedding

The Black Stallion Returns

Birdman of Alcatraz

Breakout: Season 1

Chadi Jawani Budhe Nu

Cocaine Cowboys

Cocaine Cowboys 2

Danny Dyer’s Deadliest Men: Season 1 & 2

Diamond Lover: Season 1

Ek Jaan Hain Hum

El Capo - El Amo del Tunel: Season 1

El Chema: Season 1

Emperor

Europe: A Natural History: Season 1

Freddy vs Jason

Given

Hamare Tumhare

Here Alone

Hitler: The Rise of Evil: Season 1

Intersection: Season 3

The Journey Is the Destination

Kate and Mim-Mim: Season 1

Keep Quiet

Khoon Khoon

King’s War: Season 1

Lal Pathar

Learning Songs by Little Baby Bum: Nursery Rhyme Friends: Season 1

The Legend of Bruce Lee: Season 1

Liar’s Dice

The Little Prince: Season 1

Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1

Mala Mala

Manoranjan

Mujrim

Mystic Whispers: Season 1

National Lampoon’s Blackball

Nerdland

The Oath: Season 1

Offspring: Season 6

Players

The Pope of Greenwich Village

The Preppie Connection

Professor

Qin Empire: Alliance: Season 1

Rake: Season 4

The Rage: Carrie 2

Ratandeep

Rob Roy

Scorpio

Secrets of Ancient Rome: Season 1

Sherlock season 3

Benedict Cumberbatch in 'Sherlock'

Shikari

Singapore

Sohni Mahiwal

Sonic Boom: Season 1

Spice Up: Season 1

Stasis

The Tenth Man

These Final Hours

Tik Tok

Too Much Stress From My Heart

Toy Maker

The Truth Is in the Stars

The Truth Seekers: Season 1

Ujala

The Ultimatum: Season 1

Unriddle: Season 1 & 2

Vardi

Vinnie Jones World’s Toughest Cops: Season 1

Wallander: Series 1–3

Watson & Oliver: Series 1 & 2

Wild Africa: Season 1

Wild Australasia: Season 1

Wild Caribbean: Season 1

Wild France: Season 2

Wild India: Season 1

Wild Indonesia: Season 1

Wild Mallorca

Wild South America: Season 1

Women vs Men

World at Your Feet: Season 1

Yaar Gaddar

Yes We Can!: Season 1

Yo-Kai Watch: Season 1

Yours Fatefully: Season 1

3 July

Diamond Cartel

Don’t Knock Twice

Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story

4 July

The Standups: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

5 July

Bless the Child

Little Man

xXx: State of the Union

6 July

The Breakfast Club

John Hughes classic 'The Breakfast Club'

Speech & Debate

7 July

Before I Fall

Castlevania: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Dawn of the Croods: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Degrassi: Next Class: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Life At These Speeds

Luna Petunia: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation

Take Me

10 July

We’re No Animals

11 July

Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha

12 July

The Box

14 July

Auntie Duohe: Season 1

Beautiful Secret: Season 1

Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile (Netflix Original)

Chasing Coral (Netflix Original)

Friends From College: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Keep the Marriage as Jade: Season 1

Love Through a Millennium 2

Men on a Mission: Collection

Precious Youth: Season 1

Romance of Our Parents: Season 1

Sound of Torture

To the Bone (Netflix Original)

When a Snail Falls in Love: Season 1

Women on the Breadfruit Tree: Season 1

15 July

Beyond Borders

The Candidate

Gavin & Stacey: Season 3

The Illusionist

Innsaei

Jaal

Kanyaka Talkies

Lolita

Ottakolam

The Painted House

Pyar Ke Do Pal

QI: Series 13 & 14

Shavam

Vitti Dandu

West Coast Customs: Season 4

Wild Kratts: Season 2

16 July

Knock Knock

17 July

Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness

Power: Season 4

Uncertain Glory

Zoo: Season 2

18 July

Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say (Netflix Original)

Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection (Netflix Original_

Suits: Season 6

19 July

Intelligence: Season 1 & 2

Rent

20 July

Anne of the Thousand Days

The Extra: Season 1

Grean House: Season 1

Ha Unlimited 1 & 2

Handsome Devil

Horror Story: Season 1

Kon Kon Kon: Season 1

Lovesick 1 & 2

My Bromance: Season 1

Part Time the Series: Season 1

The School: Season 1

Time Travel: Season 1

Timeline: Season 1

21 July

Last Chance U: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Message from the King

Ozark: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Jason Bateman in new drama 'Ozark'

28 July

Ricki and the Flash