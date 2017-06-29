The list of everything joining UK Netflix in the approaching month of July has been released boasting a selection of films and TV titles you'll be no doubt adding to your respective lists.
While not as strong a month as, say, May which saw new seasons of Bloodline, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, House of Cards and F Is for Family, July sees the arrival of a few originals that may intrigue subscribers: the return of documentary Last Chance U, which focused on former football players in an East Mississippi community college, and the debut of ten-part drama Ozark spearheaded by Jason Bateman.
Elsewhere, new Sherlock episodes are due to be added as well as films including John Hughes classic The Breakfast Club and horror thriller Knock Knock starring Keanu Reeves.
You can see the full list below.
1 July
10 jours en or
Aakhri Adaalat
Against The tides: Season 1
Agent Cody Banks
Aji Bas Shukriya
Albion: The Enchanted Stallion
Alibaba Aur 40 Chor
Amrapali
Arjun
Ashanti
Asian Provocateur: Series 1
Bandie
Bernie
The Big Wedding
The Black Stallion Returns
Birdman of Alcatraz
Breakout: Season 1
Chadi Jawani Budhe Nu
Cocaine Cowboys
Cocaine Cowboys 2
Danny Dyer’s Deadliest Men: Season 1 & 2
Diamond Lover: Season 1
Ek Jaan Hain Hum
El Capo - El Amo del Tunel: Season 1
El Chema: Season 1
Emperor
Europe: A Natural History: Season 1
Freddy vs Jason
Given
Hamare Tumhare
Here Alone
Hitler: The Rise of Evil: Season 1
Intersection: Season 3
The Journey Is the Destination
Kate and Mim-Mim: Season 1
Keep Quiet
Khoon Khoon
King’s War: Season 1
Lal Pathar
Learning Songs by Little Baby Bum: Nursery Rhyme Friends: Season 1
The Legend of Bruce Lee: Season 1
Liar’s Dice
The Little Prince: Season 1
Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1
Mala Mala
Manoranjan
Mujrim
Mystic Whispers: Season 1
National Lampoon’s Blackball
Nerdland
The Oath: Season 1
Offspring: Season 6
Players
The Pope of Greenwich Village
The Preppie Connection
Professor
Qin Empire: Alliance: Season 1
Rake: Season 4
The Rage: Carrie 2
Ratandeep
Rob Roy
Scorpio
Secrets of Ancient Rome: Season 1
Sherlock season 3
Shikari
Singapore
Sohni Mahiwal
Sonic Boom: Season 1
Spice Up: Season 1
Stasis
The Tenth Man
These Final Hours
Tik Tok
Too Much Stress From My Heart
Toy Maker
The Truth Is in the Stars
The Truth Seekers: Season 1
Ujala
The Ultimatum: Season 1
Unriddle: Season 1 & 2
Vardi
Vinnie Jones World’s Toughest Cops: Season 1
Wallander: Series 1–3
Watson & Oliver: Series 1 & 2
Wild Africa: Season 1
Wild Australasia: Season 1
Wild Caribbean: Season 1
Wild France: Season 2
Wild India: Season 1
Wild Indonesia: Season 1
Wild Mallorca
Wild South America: Season 1
Women vs Men
World at Your Feet: Season 1
Yaar Gaddar
Yes We Can!: Season 1
Yo-Kai Watch: Season 1
Yours Fatefully: Season 1
3 July
Diamond Cartel
Don’t Knock Twice
Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story
4 July
The Standups: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
5 July
Bless the Child
Little Man
xXx: State of the Union
6 July
The Breakfast Club
Speech & Debate
7 July
Before I Fall
Castlevania: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Dawn of the Croods: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Degrassi: Next Class: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Life At These Speeds
Luna Petunia: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation
Take Me
10 July
We’re No Animals
11 July
Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha
12 July
The Box
14 July
Auntie Duohe: Season 1
Beautiful Secret: Season 1
Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile (Netflix Original)
Chasing Coral (Netflix Original)
Friends From College: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Keep the Marriage as Jade: Season 1
Love Through a Millennium 2
Men on a Mission: Collection
Precious Youth: Season 1
Romance of Our Parents: Season 1
Sound of Torture
To the Bone (Netflix Original)
When a Snail Falls in Love: Season 1
Women on the Breadfruit Tree: Season 1
15 July
Beyond Borders
The Candidate
Gavin & Stacey: Season 3
The Illusionist
Innsaei
Jaal
Kanyaka Talkies
Lolita
Ottakolam
The Painted House
Pyar Ke Do Pal
QI: Series 13 & 14
Shavam
Vitti Dandu
West Coast Customs: Season 4
Wild Kratts: Season 2
16 July
Knock Knock
17 July
Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness
Power: Season 4
Uncertain Glory
Zoo: Season 2
18 July
Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say (Netflix Original)
Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection (Netflix Original_
Suits: Season 6
19 July
Intelligence: Season 1 & 2
Rent
20 July
Anne of the Thousand Days
The Extra: Season 1
Grean House: Season 1
Ha Unlimited 1 & 2
Handsome Devil
Horror Story: Season 1
Kon Kon Kon: Season 1
Lovesick 1 & 2
My Bromance: Season 1
Part Time the Series: Season 1
The School: Season 1
Time Travel: Season 1
Timeline: Season 1
21 July
Last Chance U: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Message from the King
Ozark: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
28 July
Ricki and the Flash
