In the hours that have passed since The Great Oscar Best Picture F*ck-Up Of 2017, most of the finger-pointing has been vectored at either award presenter Warren Beatty or PwC accountant and envelope handler Brian Cullinan.

A significant portion of the internet’s potentially infinite outrage has been spent on La La Land producer Fred Berger, though, who - unlike first producer speaker Jordan Horowitz - appears to have learned that Moonlight in fact won the prize before he got to the mic but saw fit to say a few words anyway.

Here’s a transcript of what Berger said:

“To the love of my life, Ally Logan, I’m because of you. I love you so much. To my family, mama , papa, Jeff [unintelligible], you kicked this off, and Damien Chazelle, for standing on your shoulders… We lost, by the way. But, you know. There’s a mistake.”

There was obviously a lot of confusion up there and frustration on Berger's part, and it must have been an infuriating and humiliating experience to be put through, but a lot of people weren’t impressed with him ploughing on with his acceptance speech.

Fred Berger really stood there, KNOWING his movie did not win the #Oscars, & said I'm giving my speech anyway. That is the essence of ASS. — Carmen Santos (@revealingmia) February 27, 2017

Be a Jordan Horowitz ("there's a mistake" guy), not a Fred Berger ("we lost by the way, but you know" guy). #Oscars #BestPicture https://t.co/wa2DMz0hxI — Nic Mayne (@maynenic) February 27, 2017

Fred Berger knew he had lost but gave his speech anyway. One person spoke up to state the truth. Gracious doesn't enter into this. https://t.co/VOOukp62YO — Amadi (@amaditalks) February 27, 2017

PwC took full responsibility for Sunday night's mix-up and apologised to the casts and crews of La La Land and Moonlight.

“We sincerely apologise to Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, (host) Jimmy Kimmel, (broadcaster) ABC, and the Academy, none of whom was at fault for last night's errors,” it said in its statement.

“Once the error occurred, protocols for correcting it were not followed through quickly enough by Mr. Cullinan or his partner.”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organises the Oscars, also apologised for the mishap and said it was committed to upholding the integrity of the Oscars.

“We have spent last night and today investigating the circumstances, and will determine what actions are appropriate going forward,” it said in a statement.