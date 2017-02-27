Just hours before the Oscars began, the tragic news that esteemed actor Bill Paxton - best known for his work on Titanic, Aliens and Apollo 13 - had died was announced.

Speaking prior to the annual In Memoriam montage, Friends actress Jennifer Anniston paid tribute to the actor, saying: “As we celebrate together, we also take a moment to mourn the many legends we lost this past year.

“Each and every one was a cherished member of our Hollywood family. As was beloved actor and friend who left us yesterday, Bill Paxton. All were loved and all will be missed.”

Aliens actor Bill Paxton dies aged 61

Paxton’s family issued a statement on Sunday reading: “A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and film-maker.

“Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

Meanwhile, you can catch up with all the latest on the Oscars here on The Independent, including everything we know about that disastrous Moonlight/La La Land mix-up.