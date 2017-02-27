  1. Culture
Casey Affleck wins Best Actor Oscar for Manchester by the Sea portrayal

The category was deemed a two-horse race between him and Denzel Washington

Casey Affleck has won Best Actor at the Oscars for his performance in Kenneth Lonergan's drama Manchester by the Sea.

The actor beat out fierce competition from Denzel Washington (Fences), Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge), Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic) and Ryan Gosling (La La Land) to win the trophy.

While Affleck won the Golden Globe in January, it was Washington who bagged the Screen Actors Guild award earlier this month - an accolade that's correctly predicted the eventual Oscar winner for the past 12 years.

This is the second Oscar for Manchester by the Sea in which Affleck plays Lee Chandler - writer-director Lonergan won Best Original Screenplay for the film earlier in the evening.

To follow all the happenings at this year's Oscars ceremony, check out our live blog here. You can find a list of all the winners here.

More to follow.

