This year’s Oscars is expected to be one of the most political awards ceremony in years thanks to the Presidency of Donald Trump.

Already this year, we’ve seen Hollywood actors make numerous political speeches, including Meryl Streep at the Golden Globes and Casey Affleck at last night Independent Spirit Awards.

"The policies of this administration are abhorrent and will not last,” the Manchester by the Sea actor told the audience, adding how Trump’s recent orders have been “un-American”.

Of course, those who support the controversial President have come out fighting, many Republicans calling for a boycott of the Oscars.

In a Facebook post, picked up by The Telegraph, Republicans in Arizona called upon the “backbone and decent people of America” to stand up against the “bitter people of the entertainment industry”.

They hope that, when actors begin talking about Trump, viewers will switch over to another channel, therefore leading to low ratings. The post also amusingly called the partaking actors “Limousine Liberals”.

Trump himself will not be watching the ‘overrated’ ceremony, instead hosting the Governors Ball that evening. Speaking to the press, Sean Spicer added: “I feel like that is where the president and first lady are going to be focused on Sunday night and so we will go from there.”

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel recently teased how he will tackle Trump, saying: “I don’t think it will be very political. There will be some element of that to the show. A lot of it depends on what happens.”

That said, the head writer of his late night show discussed preparing timely gags the night before.

“It’s too early to write political jokes, because the things that are happening today will feel dated,” Molly McNearney said. “If Trump doesn’t want to be on the broadcast, he has to be on his best behavior in the days leading up to it.”

Meanwhile, the Oscars hit a slight speed bump the day before the ceremony, The Academy rescinding one sound editor’s nomination for 13 Hours. Catch up with all out latest Oscars coverage here.