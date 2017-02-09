One casualty of Donald Trump's (now halted) travel ban was Asghar Farhadi, the director of Oscar-nominated film The Salesman.
Trump's ruling that refugees from seven predominantly-Muslim countries would no longer be able to enter the US meant that Farhadi was unable to attend the ceremony to support his film later this month (he's now forgoing the entire thing altogether).
One touching update to this story is that UTA, the talent agency representing the Iranian filmmaker, is scrapping its annual Oscars party in favour of a pro-immigration rally on 24 February.
The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued
The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued
-
1/10 Trump and abortion
Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March
Getty
-
2/10 Trump and abortion
US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House
Getty Images
-
3/10 Trump and 'Obamacare'
Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms
Getty Images
-
4/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline
Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation
Getty Images
-
5/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline
US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York
Getty Images
-
6/10 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership
Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC
Getty
-
7/10 Trump and the Mexico wall
People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City
Getty Images
-
8/10 Trump and the media
White House spokesman Sean Spicer arrives to speak at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC
Getty Images
-
9/10 Trump and the media
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing
Getty Images
-
10/10 Trump and the Mexico wall
A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border
Getty Images
Named 'United Voices,' the rally's purpose is to counter the anti-refugee sentiment Trump's ruling has heightened. The agency will also donate $250,000 to ACLU. Farhadi has since responded to the news by saying he was “honoured and in tears.”
UTA's other clients - including Mark Ruffalo, Paul Bettany and Supernatural actor Misha Collins - expressed happiness over their agency's decision
UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer wrote in a letter to employees: “This is a moment that demands our generosity, awareness and restlessness. Our world is a better place for the free exchange of artists, ideas and creative expression. If our nation ceases to be the place where artists the world over can come to express themselves freely, then we cease, in my opinion, to be America.”
If you'd like to donate or support the rally, UTA has also set up an accompanying CrowdRise fundraising campaign.
British film talent, including Kiera Knightley and Sir Ridley Scott, have signed a letter requesting Farhadi's film The Salesman gets screened outside the US embassy on Oscars night.
This year's Academy Awards, presented by Jimmy Kimmel, takes place on 26 February.
