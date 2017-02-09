One casualty of Donald Trump's (now halted) travel ban was Asghar Farhadi, the director of Oscar-nominated film The Salesman.

Trump's ruling that refugees from seven predominantly-Muslim countries would no longer be able to enter the US meant that Farhadi was unable to attend the ceremony to support his film later this month (he's now forgoing the entire thing altogether).

One touching update to this story is that UTA, the talent agency representing the Iranian filmmaker, is scrapping its annual Oscars party in favour of a pro-immigration rally on 24 February.

Named 'United Voices,' the rally's purpose is to counter the anti-refugee sentiment Trump's ruling has heightened. The agency will also donate $250,000 to ACLU. Farhadi has since responded to the news by saying he was “honoured and in tears.”

UTA's other clients - including Mark Ruffalo, Paul Bettany and Supernatural actor Misha Collins - expressed happiness over their agency's decision

Love my agency! UTA Scraps Oscar Party in Favor of Refugee Rally @THR https://t.co/xgWIA6qX1z — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 8, 2017

Fuck yeah! My agency too! https://t.co/pHnVhBn2cD — Paul Bettany (@Paul_Bettany) February 9, 2017

UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer wrote in a letter to employees: “This is a moment that demands our generosity, awareness and restlessness. Our world is a better place for the free exchange of artists, ideas and creative expression. If our nation ceases to be the place where artists the world over can come to express themselves freely, then we cease, in my opinion, to be America.”

If you'd like to donate or support the rally, UTA has also set up an accompanying CrowdRise fundraising campaign.

British film talent, including Kiera Knightley and Sir Ridley Scott, have signed a letter requesting Farhadi's film The Salesman gets screened outside the US embassy on Oscars night.

This year's Academy Awards, presented by Jimmy Kimmel, takes place on 26 February.