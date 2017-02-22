Between the politically charged nature of the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards and Oscar after parties being cancelled in favour of ACLU donations and Iranian director Asghar Farhadi boycotting the ceremony, it’s fair to say that everyone is expecting the 2017 Academy Awards to be pretty Trump-centric.

No-one will be more aware of this than Jimmy Kimmel, who is hosting this year following a successful stint at the Emmys.

Speaking to Variety, Kimmel confirmed he won’t be avoiding the elephant in the room, though he won’t exactly be riding it either.

“I don’t think it will be very political,” he teased of his opening monologue. “There will be some element of that to the show. A lot of it depends on what happens.”

That said, the head writer on his show will be preparing some timely gags the night before.

“It’s too early to write political jokes, because the things that are happening today will feel dated,” Molly McNearney said. “If Trump doesn’t want to be on the broadcast, he has to be on his best behavior in the days leading up to it.”

Kimmel didn’t rule out a cameo from Hillary Clinton either, following his Jeb Bush stunt at the Emmys.

“Possibly,” he said of her involvement. “I’m not saying that to be coy. I’m saying that because I don’t know.”

You can find out all the details on who is nominated and how to watch Sunday night’s ceremony here.