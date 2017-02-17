The 89th Academy Awards (or 1st Televised Hollywood Anti-Trump Rally, as it may come to be known) takes place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on Sunday February 26, 2017 with Jimmy Kimmel somewhat underwhelmingly serving as this year’s host.

Damien Chazelle’s La La Land is likely to collect a serious haul of awards, but it will probably be the no doubt politically-orientated speeches that make the headlines the following morning.

Here’s all the key info you’ll need:

How to watch the thing and when

Sky Cinema will be showing The Oscars 2017 Live in the UK, with the broadcast start time still TBC (we’ll update this article as and when).

ABC has the rights in the US meanwhile, their coverage kicking off at 7pm EST/4pm PST.

Both broadcasters have live services for mobile/desktop viewers, and Sky Cinema is also available through NOWTV.

There, as ever, is no freeview airing of the Oscars in the UK, so people without a Sky subscription will no doubt end up flocking to Twitter and Reddit for streaming links.

Who is going to win and who should?

We chew these questions over in a half-hour roundtable you can watch below:

Who is performing this year?

Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Sting, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, all playing their respective nominated songs.

Who is presenting the awards?

Expect:

Last year’s big winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson, Mark Rylance and Alicia Vikander.

Also dishing out awards:

Halle Berry, Jamie Dornan, Chris Evans, Gael García Bernal, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, Dakota Johnson, Shirley MacLaine, Kate McKinnon and Hailee Steinfeld.

Who is nominated?

*DEEP BREATH*

BEST PICTURE

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

DIRECTING

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootropolis

FOREIGN LANGUAGE

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

COSTUME DESIGN

Allied

Fantastic Beasts

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Fire at Sea

I am Not Your Negro

Life Animated

OJ Made in America

The 13th

DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

EDITING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

ORIGINAL SCORE

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight