The 89th Academy Awards (or 1st Televised Hollywood Anti-Trump Rally, as it may come to be known) takes place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on Sunday February 26, 2017 with Jimmy Kimmel somewhat underwhelmingly serving as this year’s host.
Damien Chazelle’s La La Land is likely to collect a serious haul of awards, but it will probably be the no doubt politically-orientated speeches that make the headlines the following morning.
Here’s all the key info you’ll need:
How to watch the thing and when
Sky Cinema will be showing The Oscars 2017 Live in the UK, with the broadcast start time still TBC (we’ll update this article as and when).
ABC has the rights in the US meanwhile, their coverage kicking off at 7pm EST/4pm PST.
Both broadcasters have live services for mobile/desktop viewers, and Sky Cinema is also available through NOWTV.
There, as ever, is no freeview airing of the Oscars in the UK, so people without a Sky subscription will no doubt end up flocking to Twitter and Reddit for streaming links.
Who is going to win and who should?
We chew these questions over in a half-hour roundtable you can watch below:
Who is performing this year?
Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Sting, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, all playing their respective nominated songs.
Who is presenting the awards?
Expect:
Last year’s big winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson, Mark Rylance and Alicia Vikander.
Also dishing out awards:
Halle Berry, Jamie Dornan, Chris Evans, Gael García Bernal, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, Dakota Johnson, Shirley MacLaine, Kate McKinnon and Hailee Steinfeld.
Who is nominated?
*DEEP BREATH*
BEST PICTURE
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
DIRECTING
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootropolis
FOREIGN LANGUAGE
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
COSTUME DESIGN
Allied
Fantastic Beasts
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Fire at Sea
I am Not Your Negro
Life Animated
OJ Made in America
The 13th
DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
EDITING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
ORIGINAL SCORE
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
