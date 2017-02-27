Jimmy Kimmel, the host of Oscars 2017, brought a group of unsuspecting Hollywood tourists who seemingly had no idea they were entering a room filled with Hollywood A-list talent into the ceremony.

Kimmel introduced members of the general public to actors including Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling and Denzel Washington.

The moment saw a viral star born in Gary from Chicago, a man who continually held up his iPhone to record the moment without seeming to be shocked to have just walked into the middle of the film industry's most prestigious ceremony; he even made Best Supporting Actor winner Mahershala Ali take a selfie of him holding his Oscar.

Viewers' response to the moment, however, was mixed with some praising Kimmel's skit while others believed the moment to be too close to the bone with the host seeming to mock the tourists. He even seemed to mock the name of one of the tourists.

Everybody was decided on one fact: Gary stole the show.

jimmy kimmel is making fun of ppls names meanwhile i literally had to google to see he wasnt jimmy fallon — SadeVEVO (@fillegrossiere) February 27, 2017

Jimmy Kimmel makes jokes about ethnic sounding names like a New England frat boy at a small liberal arts college. — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) February 27, 2017

Watching Jimmy Kimmel discover non-white names on live tv is just the fucking worst thing ever to sit through — Anthony Brian Smith (@AnthonyBLSmith) February 27, 2017

Jimmy Kimmel: "I feel like you're ignoring all the white celebrities"



Gary from Chicago : "Yes, I am"



#Oscars pic.twitter.com/cIEEvCzjpT — alex medina (@mrmedina) February 27, 2017

Kimmel took aim at Trump in a politically charged opening monologue which, among other things, saw him directly brand the President a 'racist.'

