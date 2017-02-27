While Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway may have stolen all the attention by announcing the wrong Best Picture, there was much to be marveled at during the long ceremony.
One of the best moments came courtesy of Jimmy Kimmel, who persuaded numerous nominees to read mean Tweets directed at them aloud.
"Feel like if you went to lunch with Natalie Portman she would only order a hot tea with lemon and maybe some toast. Definitely not an entree though," Portman - who was nominated for Best Leading Actress for her role in Jackie - read.
Ryan Gosling’s was more a compliment, the La La Land actor reading: "Oh, look at me, I’m Ryan Gosling, I have perfect bone structure and kind eyes. Go f**k yourself Ryan Gosling.”
Eddie Redmayne’s was one of the funniest: ”Dear Eddie Redmayne, I hate your stinking guts, you make me vomit, you're the scum between my toes. Love, Zhenya.”
However, topping the lot was Miles Teller, who read: “Miles Teller has the face of a guy who would request Gangnam Style at a wedding where he doesn’t know either the bride or groom.” Watch below.
Meanwhile, catch up with all the latest from the Oscars here including the statement issued on the La La Land/Moonlight mix-up.
