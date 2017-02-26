Welcome to The Independent’s Oscars 2017 live blog, bringing you the latest action from the 89th Academy Awards.
Talking points:
- The Academy rescinds nomination day before ceremony
- Donald Trump supporters call for Oscars boycott
- Syrian cinematographer blocked from entering US for Oscars
- Hollywood agency cancels Oscar party, hosts pro-refugee rally
- How to watch in the UK and US
With some incredible pictures - including La La Land, Moonlight and Hidden Figures - vying for the main prize, the competition for Best Picture hasn’t felt this close in years.
However, Damien Chazelle's much-lauded ode to Hollywood is widely expected to take the majority of awards, having been nominated for 14, tying with Titanic and All About Eve for a record number.
For those wanting to watch alongside in the UK, Sky Cinema is showing the awards, with Alex Zane hosting a preview show covering the red carpet arrivals starting at 11.30pm. Live coverage of the actual awards ceremony will follow from 1.30am.
Across the pond, in the US, viewers can tune into ABC, who have the exclusive rights to the ceremony: their coverage will be kicking off at 7pm EST/4pm PST.
Performances at the ceremony will come from the likes of Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Sting, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, all playing their respective nominated songs, while Jimmy Kimmel is hosting.
The full list of nominees is as follows:
BEST PICTURE
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
DIRECTING
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootropolis
FOREIGN LANGUAGE
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
COSTUME DESIGN
Allied
Fantastic Beasts
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Fire at Sea
I am Not Your Negro
Life Animated
OJ Made in America
The 13th
DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
EDITING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
ORIGINAL SCORE
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
