As proven earlier this year when she delivered an incredible Golden Globes speech, Meryl Streep is not an actor to be messed with.

On Friday, though, one designer decided to lash out at Streep. As reported by Women’s Wear Daily, Chanel’s creative director Karl Lagerfeld decided to hit out, saying: “I made a sketch, and we started to make the dress.”

Days later Lagerfeld received a text message reading: ’Don’t continue the dress. We found somebody who will pay us.’

He concluded that Streep had dropped out of wearing Channel’s dress because the brand would not pay her for wearing their outfit, so instead went for a brand that would, adding: “A genius actress, but cheapness also, no?”

Oscars: Most daring outfits on the red carpet







6 show all Oscars: Most daring outfits on the red carpet









1/6 Cher in an iconic Bob Mackie ensemble at the Oscars 1988.

2/6 Elizabeth Taylor, in a floral Christian Dior gown at the 1961 Academy Awards. Rex Features

3/6 Kim Basinger and her brother at the Academy Awards in 1990. Rex Features

4/6 Celine Dion in her infamous backwards suit at the Academy Awards in 1999. Rex Features

5/6 2013 Getty Images

6/6 Angelina Jolie in the infamous black gown that revealed her entire leg at the oscars 2012. 2012 Getty Images

In a statement, the actor - who has been nominated for a record-breaking 20 Oscars - said: “In reference to Mr. Lagerfeld’s ‘statement,’ there is no ‘controversy’: Karl Lagerfeld, a prominent designer, defamed me, my stylist, and the illustrious designer whose dress I chose to wear, in an important industry publication.

“That publication printed this defamation, unchecked. Subsequently, the story was picked up globally, and continues, globally, to overwhelm my appearance at the Oscars, on the occasion of my record breaking 20th nomination, and to eclipse this honour in the eyes of the media, my colleagues and the audience.

“I do not take this lightly, and Mr. Lagerfeld’s generic ‘statement’ of regret for this ‘controversy’ was not an apology. He lied, they printed the lie, and I am still waiting.”

Streep at the Oscars

Channel backed up Streep’s statement, saying: “Chanel engaged in conversations with Ms. Streep’s stylist to design a dress for her to wear to the Academy Awards, with the full understanding that she was considering options from other design house.

“When informed by the stylist that Ms. Streep had chosen a dress by another designer there was no mention of the reason. Chanel wishes to express our continued and deep respect for Ms. Streep.”

Lagerfield has since submitted a semi-apology for the incident, calling the entire thing a misunderstanding: “I misunderstood that Ms. Streep may have chosen another designer due to remuneration, which Ms. Streep’s team has confirmed is not the case. I regret this controversy and wish Ms. Streep well with her 20th Academy Award nomination.”

Catch up with all the latest in the 89th Academy Awards here.