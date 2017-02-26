Welcome to The Independent’s Oscars 2017 live blog, bringing you all the latest from the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Will La La Land be so honoured that it somehow also takes Best Animation? Will Trump parachute through the roof to interrupt Meryl Streep's speech? Will DiCaprio spell 'RESIST' in his vape smoke? We'll be monitoring all of this below (note: live blog might take a few seconds to load).

Talking points:

With some incredible pictures - including La La Land, Moonlight and Hidden Figures - vying for the main prize, the competition for Best Picture hasn’t been this close in years.

However, Damien Chazelle's much-lauded ode to Hollywood is widely expected to take the majority of awards, having been nominated for 14, tying with Titanic and All About Eve for a record number.

For those wanting to watch alongside in the UK, Sky Cinema is showing the awards, with Alex Zane hosting a preview show covering the red carpet arrivals starting at 11.30pm. Live coverage of the actual awards ceremony will follow from 1.30am.

Oscars 2017: Our film team discuss who will win and who should

Across the pond, in the US, viewers can tune into ABC, who have the exclusive rights to the ceremony: their coverage will be kicking off at 7pm EST/4pm PST.

Performances at the ceremony will come from the likes of Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Sting, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, all playing their respective nominated songs, while Jimmy Kimmel is hosting.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

BEST PICTURE

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

DIRECTING

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootropolis

FOREIGN LANGUAGE

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

COSTUME DESIGN

Allied

Fantastic Beasts

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Fire at Sea

I am Not Your Negro

Life Animated

OJ Made in America

The 13th

DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

EDITING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

ORIGINAL SCORE

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight