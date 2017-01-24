Oscars season is very exciting, sure, but the cause of most people's excitement isn't the glitz, the glamour or merely seeing their favourite films awarded.

No, it's The Shiznit's Honest Posters.

For an internet age, the nomination announcement is rapidly falling by the wayside against these annual delights.

Feast your eyes on the latest crop - including takes on La La Land, Moonlight and Hacksaw Ridge - below (and check out the full list of 2017 nominees here).

Arrival

Manchester by the Sea

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Moonlight

Fences

Silence

You can see the entire lot over at The Shiznit and, in case you're feeling nostalgic, here are last year's selection.

The Oscars will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday 26 February with Jimmy Kimmel hosting.

It's Damien Chazelle's musical love letter La La Land that leads this year's pack with 14 nominations, matching the record previously held by Titanic (1997) and All About Eve (1950).