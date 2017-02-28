  1. Culture
Oscars 2017: Patricia Arquette brands sister's In Memoriam snub 'a slight to trans community'

'I think the Oscars have a lot of learning to do'

Patricia Arquette has slammed the Academy for omitting her sister Alexis from the In Memoriam section of this year's Oscars ceremony, branding it a "real slight to the trans community."

Arquette, who won Best Supporting Actress for her Boyhood role in 2015, told Entertainment Tonight: “[Alexis] was a great actor, and had 70 credits, and was really brave to live her truth as a trans woman, and they didn’t include her in the memorial."

She stated she was "not surprised" bu the omission, continuing: ““The reality is, trans people are ignored all the time in our culture and our community. They have their civil rights taken away. They’re a very disrespected community.

”I think that was a real slight to the trans community, especially at this time, when trans kids can’t even go to the bathroom in the United States of America at school. It says a lot about the lack of inclusion. Trans kids can really never look at anyone and see their heroes, and I think that was a big mistake.”

She told ABC News: “I was really pissed off the Academy left out my sister Alexis in the Memoriam, because Alexis had a great body of work, but Alexis was one of very few trans artists that worked in the business.

“I think the Oscars have a lot of learning to do.”

While not being as fervent an acting force as Patricia, Alexis stacked up an impressive range of credits including films such as Down and Out in Beverly Hills, Pulp Fiction and The Wedding Singer. She passed away in September 2016.

Industry talent to be included in the touching tribute to Hollywood's late stars included Gene Wilder, Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds. An error saw the photo of Australian producer Jan Chapman used in place of the late costume designer Janet Patterson despite being alive and well.

This year's ceremony - hosted by Jimmy Kimmel - was completely overshadowed by a blunder which saw Bonnie and Clyde stars Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty announce La La Land as Best Picture when Moonlight had actually won. 

