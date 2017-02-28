  1. Culture
Oscars 2017 ratings: Awards ceremony watched by nine-year low despite La La Land/Moonlight blunder

'Just' 32.9 million people tuned in

Post-Oscars and the Internet has been flooded with dozens of stories regarding That Moment, AKA when the cast of La La Land realised - live on stage - that Moonlight had actually won Best Picture. 

Despite being all anyone could seemingly talk about for 24 hours, the ratings were lower than the previous year, with just 32.9 million tuning in. Overall, there was a 3% overall year-on-year drop and 13% drop among 18-49 years, the most coveted demographic. 

Unfortunately, the drop in ratings marks the lowest ratings for the ceremony since 2008 when No Country for Old Men took the top award.

The 2017 ceremony was met with relatively positive reviews, Jimmy Kimmel putting on a good show. Before the ceremony, Republicans were calling for viewers to boycott the awards due to the inevitable anti-Donald Trump sentiment that would no doubt be prevalent throughout.

Despite the numbers dropping, we should also consider how viewers are constantly consuming TV differently, numerous people watching post-show on YouTube and streaming websites. 

Meanwhile, Emma Stone has spoken about That Moment, calling it “one of the most horrible moments of my life”.

