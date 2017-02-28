Post-Oscars and the Internet has been flooded with dozens of stories regarding That Moment, AKA when the cast of La La Land realised - live on stage - that Moonlight had actually won Best Picture.
Despite being all anyone could seemingly talk about for 24 hours, the ratings were lower than the previous year, with just 32.9 million tuning in. Overall, there was a 3% overall year-on-year drop and 13% drop among 18-49 years, the most coveted demographic.
Unfortunately, the drop in ratings marks the lowest ratings for the ceremony since 2008 when No Country for Old Men took the top award.
The 2017 ceremony was met with relatively positive reviews, Jimmy Kimmel putting on a good show. Before the ceremony, Republicans were calling for viewers to boycott the awards due to the inevitable anti-Donald Trump sentiment that would no doubt be prevalent throughout.
Oscars 2017: Best dressed on the red carpet
Oscars 2017: Best dressed on the red carpet
-
1/24
Hailee Steinfeld
Getty Images
-
2/24
Taraji P. Henson
Getty Images
-
3/24
Chrissy Teigen
Getty Images
-
4/24
Ruth Negga
Reuters
-
5/24
Dev Patel
PA
-
6/24
Karlie Kloss
Getty Images
-
7/24
Emma Roberts
Getty Images
-
8/24
Riz Ahmed
-
9/24
Felicity Jones
AFP/Getty Images
-
10/24
Isabelle Huppert
AFP/Getty Images
-
11/24
Mahershala Ali
Rex Features
-
12/24
Michelle Williams
Getty Images
-
13/24
Naomie Harris
AFP/Getty Images
-
14/24
Scarlett Johansson
Getty Images
-
15/24
Ryan Gosling
Getty Images
-
16/24
Viola Davis
Getty Images
-
17/24
Charlize Theron
Getty Images
-
18/24
Dakota Johnson
REUTERS
-
19/24
Chris Evans
-
20/24
Brie Larson
-
21/24
Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner
REUTERS
-
22/24
Sofia Boutella
PA
-
23/24
Pharrell Williams
Rex Features
-
24/24
Kirsten Dunst
Getty Images
Despite the numbers dropping, we should also consider how viewers are constantly consuming TV differently, numerous people watching post-show on YouTube and streaming websites.
Meanwhile, Emma Stone has spoken about That Moment, calling it “one of the most horrible moments of my life”.
- More about:
- Oscars
- Oscars 2017
- TV ratings