This year's Oscars ceremony ended in high drama as La La Land was wrongly announced as Best Picture instead of actual recipient Moonlight - and you can watch the full moment below.

In unheralded scenes, Barry Jenkins' acclaimed drama was given the accolade in what is sure to go down in history as the most dramatic moment in Oscars history leading to an outpouring of stunned Twitter reactions.

Presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty announced Damien Chazelle's musical as the 2017 Best Picture winner with cast and crew flooding the stage to give impassioned speeches of thanks - however, moments later, producer Justin Horowitz interrupted to reveal that the wrong envelope had been handed out and Moonlight was the actual winner.

Below is the full moment Oscars history was made.

In the clip, you can clearly see the penny drop for film's extremely humble producers, stars and director who became the youngest director to win an Oscar earlier on in the evening.

Having matched the nominations record previously held by All About Eve and Titanic, La La Land took home a total of six Oscars while moonlight - winner of the night's biggest prize - took home three.