The Salesman has won Best Foreign Language film at this year's Oscars, winning a second award for Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi who was affected by Donald Trump's Muslim ban.
The film has been in the headlines recently following the news that President Trump's ruling would keep the director Farhadi out of the US. Following its block by US courts, Farhadi decided to boycott the ceremony altogether.
Iranian-American engineer Anousheh Ansari accepted the award on behalf of Farhadi, reading out a statement written by the director.
It read: "I'm sorry I'm not with you tonight. My absence is out of respect for the people of my country and those from other six nations who have been disrespected by the inhumane law that bans entry of immigrants to the US. Dividing the world into the US and our enemies categories creates fear - a deceitful justification for aggression and war."
Oscars 2017: Best dressed on the red carpet
Oscars 2017: Best dressed on the red carpet
-
1/25
Hailee Steinfeld
Getty Images
-
2/25
Taraji P. Henson
Getty Images
-
3/25
Chrissy Teigen
Getty Images
-
4/25
Ruth Negga
REUTERS
-
5/25
Dev Patel
PA
-
6/25
Karlie Kloss
Getty Images
-
7/25
Emma Roberts
Getty Images
-
8/25
Riz Ahmed
-
9/25
Felicity Jones
AFP/Getty Images
-
10/25
Isabelle Huppert
AFP/Getty Images
-
11/25
Octavia Spencer
Getty Images
-
12/25
Mahershala Ali
Rex Features
-
13/25
Michelle Williams
Getty Images
-
14/25
Naomie Harris
AFP/Getty Images
-
15/25
Scarlett Johansson
Getty Images
-
16/25
Ryan Gosling
Getty Images
-
17/25
Viola Davis
Getty Images
-
18/25
Charlize Theron
Getty Images
-
19/25
Dakota Johnson
REUTERS
-
20/25
Chris Evans
-
21/25
Brie Larson
-
22/25
Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner
REUTERS
-
23/25
Sofia Boutella
PA
-
24/25
Pharrell Williams
Rex Features
-
25/25
Kirsten Dunst
Getty Images
Farhadi's film The Salesman was nominated in the Foreign Language category alongside Land of Mine (Denmark), Toni Erdmann (Germany), A Man Called Ove (Sweden) and Tanna (Australia). The film follows a high school teacher (Shahab Hosseini) who seeks revenge against the perpetrator who attacked his wife (Taraneh Alidoosti) in their apartment.
The director made awards history in 2012 when his film A Separation became the first Iranian film to win an Oscar.
To follow all the happenings at this year's Oscars ceremony, check out our live blog here. You can find a list of all the winners here.
- More about:
- Oscars 2017
- The Salesman
- Asghar Farhadi