The Salesman has won Best Foreign Language film at this year's Oscars, winning a second award for Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi who was affected by Donald Trump's Muslim ban.

The film has been in the headlines recently following the news that President Trump's ruling would keep the director Farhadi out of the US. Following its block by US courts, Farhadi decided to boycott the ceremony altogether.

Iranian-American engineer Anousheh Ansari accepted the award on behalf of Farhadi, reading out a statement written by the director.

It read: "I'm sorry I'm not with you tonight. My absence is out of respect for the people of my country and those from other six nations who have been disrespected by the inhumane law that bans entry of immigrants to the US. Dividing the world into the US and our enemies categories creates fear - a deceitful justification for aggression and war."

Oscars 2017: Best dressed on the red carpet







25 show all Oscars 2017: Best dressed on the red carpet















































1/25 Hailee Steinfeld Getty Images

2/25 Taraji P. Henson Getty Images

3/25 Chrissy Teigen Getty Images

4/25 Ruth Negga REUTERS

5/25 Dev Patel PA

6/25 Karlie Kloss Getty Images

7/25 Emma Roberts Getty Images

8/25 Riz Ahmed

9/25 Felicity Jones AFP/Getty Images

10/25 Isabelle Huppert AFP/Getty Images

11/25 Octavia Spencer Getty Images

12/25 Mahershala Ali Rex Features

13/25 Michelle Williams Getty Images

14/25 Naomie Harris AFP/Getty Images

15/25 Scarlett Johansson Getty Images

16/25 Ryan Gosling Getty Images

17/25 Viola Davis Getty Images

18/25 Charlize Theron Getty Images

19/25 Dakota Johnson REUTERS

20/25 Chris Evans

21/25 Brie Larson

22/25 Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner REUTERS

23/25 Sofia Boutella PA

24/25 Pharrell Williams Rex Features

25/25 Kirsten Dunst Getty Images

Farhadi's film The Salesman was nominated in the Foreign Language category alongside Land of Mine (Denmark), Toni Erdmann (Germany), A Man Called Ove (Sweden) and Tanna (Australia). The film follows a high school teacher (Shahab Hosseini) who seeks revenge against the perpetrator who attacked his wife (Taraneh Alidoosti) in their apartment.

The director made awards history in 2012 when his film A Separation became the first Iranian film to win an Oscar.

To follow all the happenings at this year's Oscars ceremony, check out our live blog here. You can find a list of all the winners here.