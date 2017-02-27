Viola Davis has won the Best Supporting Actress award at the 2017 Oscars.
She's won for her performance in Fences, across from Denzel Washington; who both starred in and directed the cinematic adaptation of August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play.
Davis beat out the likes of fellow nominees Naomie Harris for Moonlight, Nicole Kidman for Lion, Octavia Spencer for Hidden Figures, and Michelle Williams for Manchester by the Sea.
"You know there's only one place where all the people with the greatest potential are gathered," she tearfully stated. "And that's the graveyard... exhume those bodies. Exhume those stories. The people who dreamed big and never saw those dreams come to fruition."
She went on to express her gratitude for art as whole: "We are the only profession which celebrates what it means to live a life."
Oscars 2017: Best dressed on the red carpet
Oscars 2017: Best dressed on the red carpet
-
1/25
Hailee Steinfeld
Getty Images
-
2/25
Taraji P. Henson
Getty Images
-
3/25
Chrissy Teigen
Getty Images
-
4/25
Ruth Negga
REUTERS
-
5/25
Dev Patel
PA
-
6/25
Karlie Kloss
Getty Images
-
7/25
Emma Roberts
Getty Images
-
8/25
Riz Ahmed
-
9/25
Felicity Jones
AFP/Getty Images
-
10/25
Isabelle Huppert
AFP/Getty Images
-
11/25
Octavia Spencer
Getty Images
-
12/25
Mahershala Ali
Rex Features
-
13/25
Michelle Williams
Getty Images
-
14/25
Naomie Harris
AFP/Getty Images
-
15/25
Scarlett Johansson
Getty Images
-
16/25
Ryan Gosling
Getty Images
-
17/25
Viola Davis
Getty Images
-
18/25
Charlize Theron
Getty Images
-
19/25
Dakota Johnson
REUTERS
-
20/25
Chris Evans
-
21/25
Brie Larson
-
22/25
Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner
REUTERS
-
23/25
Sofia Boutella
PA
-
24/25
Pharrell Williams
Rex Features
-
25/25
Kirsten Dunst
Getty Images
To follow all the happenings at this year’s Oscars ceremony, check out our live blog here. You can find a list of all the winners here.
- More about:
- Oscars 2017
- Fences