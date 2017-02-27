Viola Davis has won the Best Supporting Actress award at the 2017 Oscars.

She's won for her performance in Fences, across from Denzel Washington; who both starred in and directed the cinematic adaptation of August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play.

Davis beat out the likes of fellow nominees Naomie Harris for Moonlight, Nicole Kidman for Lion, Octavia Spencer for Hidden Figures, and Michelle Williams for Manchester by the Sea.

"You know there's only one place where all the people with the greatest potential are gathered," she tearfully stated. "And that's the graveyard... exhume those bodies. Exhume those stories. The people who dreamed big and never saw those dreams come to fruition."

She went on to express her gratitude for art as whole: "We are the only profession which celebrates what it means to live a life."

