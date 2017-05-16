  1. Culture
Oscars 2018: Jimmy Kimmel to host ceremony for a second time

It seems the Best Picture controversy hasn't scared the late night show host away

Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars once again in 2018.

Network ABC announced that the late-night host will oversee the ceremony for a second consecutive year having hosted this year's event which ended in controversy after the wrong Best Picture winner was announced.

Kimmel said: “Hosting the Oscars was a highlight of my career and I am grateful to Cheryl [Boone Isaacs], Dawn [Hudson] and the Academy for asking me to return to work with two of my favourite people, Mike De Luca and Jennifer Todd.

If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show!”

Faye Dunaway breaks silence over Oscars mix-up, says she 'felt guilty'

This year's ceremony saw La La Land incorrectly named as the winner for Best Picture when Barry Jenkins' acclaimed drama Moonlight had, in fact, won.

President of ABC Entertainment, Channing Dungey, said:“After just one year, we can’t imagine anyone else hosting The Oscars. Jimmy’s skillful command of the stage is invaluable on a night when anything can happen - and does. With Mike and Jennifer at the helm, we’re ready for another unforgettable show that will dazzle, delight and, most importantly, honour 90 years of Hollywood’s most prestigious award.”

Kimmel impressed viewers with his first attempt at hosting the event. His many highlights included a skit which saw him goad Donald Trump by tweeting the President live during the ceremony.

The 90th Academy Awards will take place at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on 4 March.

