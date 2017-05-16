Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars once again in 2018.
Network ABC announced that the late-night host will oversee the ceremony for a second consecutive year having hosted this year's event which ended in controversy after the wrong Best Picture winner was announced.
Kimmel said: “Hosting the Oscars was a highlight of my career and I am grateful to Cheryl [Boone Isaacs], Dawn [Hudson] and the Academy for asking me to return to work with two of my favourite people, Mike De Luca and Jennifer Todd.
If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show!”
This year's ceremony saw La La Land incorrectly named as the winner for Best Picture when Barry Jenkins' acclaimed drama Moonlight had, in fact, won.
Oscars 2017: Best dressed on the red carpet
Oscars 2017: Best dressed on the red carpet
-
1/24
Hailee Steinfeld
Getty Images
-
2/24
Taraji P. Henson
Getty Images
-
3/24
Chrissy Teigen
Getty Images
-
4/24
Ruth Negga
Reuters
-
5/24
Dev Patel
PA
-
6/24
Karlie Kloss
Getty Images
-
7/24
Emma Roberts
Getty Images
-
8/24
Riz Ahmed
-
9/24
Felicity Jones
AFP/Getty Images
-
10/24
Isabelle Huppert
AFP/Getty Images
-
11/24
Mahershala Ali
Rex Features
-
12/24
Michelle Williams
Getty Images
-
13/24
Naomie Harris
AFP/Getty Images
-
14/24
Scarlett Johansson
Getty Images
-
15/24
Ryan Gosling
Getty Images
-
16/24
Viola Davis
Getty Images
-
17/24
Charlize Theron
Getty Images
-
18/24
Dakota Johnson
REUTERS
-
19/24
Chris Evans
-
20/24
Brie Larson
-
21/24
Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner
REUTERS
-
22/24
Sofia Boutella
PA
-
23/24
Pharrell Williams
Rex Features
-
24/24
Kirsten Dunst
Getty Images
President of ABC Entertainment, Channing Dungey, said:“After just one year, we can’t imagine anyone else hosting The Oscars. Jimmy’s skillful command of the stage is invaluable on a night when anything can happen - and does. With Mike and Jennifer at the helm, we’re ready for another unforgettable show that will dazzle, delight and, most importantly, honour 90 years of Hollywood’s most prestigious award.”
Kimmel impressed viewers with his first attempt at hosting the event. His many highlights included a skit which saw him goad Donald Trump by tweeting the President live during the ceremony.
The 90th Academy Awards will take place at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on 4 March.
