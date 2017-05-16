Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars once again in 2018.

Network ABC announced that the late-night host will oversee the ceremony for a second consecutive year having hosted this year's event which ended in controversy after the wrong Best Picture winner was announced.

Kimmel said: “Hosting the Oscars was a highlight of my career and I am grateful to Cheryl [Boone Isaacs], Dawn [Hudson] and the Academy for asking me to return to work with two of my favourite people, Mike De Luca and Jennifer Todd.

If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show!”

Faye Dunaway breaks silence over Oscars mix-up, says she 'felt guilty'

This year's ceremony saw La La Land incorrectly named as the winner for Best Picture when Barry Jenkins' acclaimed drama Moonlight had, in fact, won.

Oscars 2017: Best dressed on the red carpet







24 show all Oscars 2017: Best dressed on the red carpet













































1/24 Hailee Steinfeld Getty Images

2/24 Taraji P. Henson Getty Images

3/24 Chrissy Teigen Getty Images

4/24 Ruth Negga Reuters

5/24 Dev Patel PA

6/24 Karlie Kloss Getty Images

7/24 Emma Roberts Getty Images

8/24 Riz Ahmed

9/24 Felicity Jones AFP/Getty Images

10/24 Isabelle Huppert AFP/Getty Images

11/24 Mahershala Ali Rex Features

12/24 Michelle Williams Getty Images

13/24 Naomie Harris AFP/Getty Images

14/24 Scarlett Johansson Getty Images

15/24 Ryan Gosling Getty Images

16/24 Viola Davis Getty Images

17/24 Charlize Theron Getty Images

18/24 Dakota Johnson REUTERS

19/24 Chris Evans

20/24 Brie Larson

21/24 Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner REUTERS

22/24 Sofia Boutella PA

23/24 Pharrell Williams Rex Features

24/24 Kirsten Dunst Getty Images

President of ABC Entertainment, Channing Dungey, said:“After just one year, we can’t imagine anyone else hosting The Oscars. Jimmy’s skillful command of the stage is invaluable on a night when anything can happen - and does. With Mike and Jennifer at the helm, we’re ready for another unforgettable show that will dazzle, delight and, most importantly, honour 90 years of Hollywood’s most prestigious award.”

Kimmel impressed viewers with his first attempt at hosting the event. His many highlights included a skit which saw him goad Donald Trump by tweeting the President live during the ceremony.

The 90th Academy Awards will take place at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on 4 March.