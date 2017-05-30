  1. Culture
  2. Film
  3. News

Paddington 2 gets its first trailer and it's as sweet as marmalade

The classic children's character returns after surprise success at the box office and a BAFTA nomination

Click to follow
The Independent Culture

Popular videos

The sweetest little bear in London has returned, after 2014's Paddington proved a surprise financial success, and even nabbed a BAFTA nomination. 

This new adventure sees Paddington, a popular figure in the community after settling in with his adoptive family the Browns, face trouble when a very special pop-up book purchased for his aunt Lucy's 100th birthday suddenly goes missing. 

The sequel sees Ben Whishaw return to voice the titular bear, with co-stars in Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Peter Capaldi, Imelda Staunton, and Jim Broadbent. 

  • Read more

Paddington 2 recruits Hugh Grant and Brendan Gleeson

There are also two new additions to the cast, in the form of Hugh Grant's Phoenix Buchanan, a faded and narcissistic actor, and Brendan Gleeson as safecracker Knuckles McGinty. 

The sequel also sees Paul King return to the director's chair, this time co-writing the screenplay with Mindhorn star and writer Simon Farnaby.

Paddington 2 hits UK cinemas 10 November.

Comments