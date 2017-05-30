Paddington 2 gets its first trailer and it's as sweet as marmalade

The sweetest little bear in London has returned, after 2014's Paddington proved a surprise financial success, and even nabbed a BAFTA nomination.

This new adventure sees Paddington, a popular figure in the community after settling in with his adoptive family the Browns, face trouble when a very special pop-up book purchased for his aunt Lucy's 100th birthday suddenly goes missing.

The sequel sees Ben Whishaw return to voice the titular bear, with co-stars in Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Peter Capaldi, Imelda Staunton, and Jim Broadbent.

There are also two new additions to the cast, in the form of Hugh Grant's Phoenix Buchanan, a faded and narcissistic actor, and Brendan Gleeson as safecracker Knuckles McGinty.

The sequel also sees Paul King return to the director's chair, this time co-writing the screenplay with Mindhorn star and writer Simon Farnaby.

Paddington 2 hits UK cinemas 10 November.